Gators DL Zachary Carter Named to SEC Community Service Team

The Florida defensive lineman has been recognized as the season nears an end, and his career in Gainesville comes to a close.

Nearing the end of his career with the football program, Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter was named to the 2021 SEC Football Community Service Team, the Southeastern Conference announced earlier today.

Carter, a redshirt senior this season, has volunteered for more than 30 hours of community service, including with the Boys and Girls Club, UF Women's Clinic, Gridiron Challenge, Brian Breaks, Gators Mentor, JJ Finely Elementary Scool, Takeover Terwilliger Elementary School, Gators Tracks Delivery, Baby Gators, Friday Night Lights Football Camp and PK Yonge Virtual Franchise.

He's done it all, to say the least, and his efforts are now being recognized along with 13 other players across the SEC this week.

Carter has been sensational this season for Florida both off the field and on the field. He's accounted for 7.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and 15 solo tackles, all career highs. While the Gators haven't been fantastic this year, Carter was part of the reason why the defense has looked solid, especially in the pass-rushing department.

Now, Carter is headed off to the NFL, likely to be selected in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. He will also be participating in the Senior Bowl early next year after accepting an invite to the All-Star game a couple of weeks ago.

In his career, Carter accounted for 39 solo tackles, 17 sacks and 26 tackles for loss across 41 career games.

