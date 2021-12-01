Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Gators DL Zachary Carter Named to SEC Community Service Team

    The Florida defensive lineman has been recognized as the season nears an end, and his career in Gainesville comes to a close.
    Author:

    Nearing the end of his career with the football program, Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter was named to the 2021 SEC Football Community Service Team, the Southeastern Conference announced earlier today.

    Carter, a redshirt senior this season, has volunteered for more than 30 hours of community service, including with the Boys and Girls Club, UF Women's Clinic, Gridiron Challenge, Brian Breaks, Gators Mentor, JJ Finely Elementary Scool, Takeover Terwilliger Elementary School, Gators Tracks Delivery, Baby Gators, Friday Night Lights Football Camp and PK Yonge Virtual Franchise.

    He's done it all, to say the least, and his efforts are now being recognized along with 13 other players across the SEC this week.    

    Carter has been sensational this season for Florida both off the field and on the field. He's accounted for 7.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and 15 solo tackles, all career highs. While the Gators haven't been fantastic this year, Carter was part of the reason why the defense has looked solid, especially in the pass-rushing department.

    Read More

    Now, Carter is headed off to the NFL, likely to be selected in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. He will also be participating in the Senior Bowl early next year after accepting an invite to the All-Star game a couple of weeks ago.

    In his career, Carter accounted for 39 solo tackles, 17 sacks and 26 tackles for loss across 41 career games.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Gervon Dexter and Zachary Carter
    Football

    Gators DL Zachary Carter Named to SEC Community Service Team

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_13326278_168388329_lowres (1)
    Football

    Napier's Ragin' Cajuns Crack the CFP Rankings

    3 hours ago
    203058796_125947292983239_5073833944388376755_n (1)
    Recruiting

    2022 RB Terrance Gibbs Backs Off Gators Pledge

    18 hours ago
    Wiggins
    Recruiting

    Recruits the Billy Napier-Led Florida Gators Need to Prioritize

    20 hours ago
    Gators helmet
    Recruiting

    Recruiting Visit Roundup: Gators Coaches Meet With Prospects, Evers Update

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13881097_168388329_lowres (1)
    Football

    Napier Focused on Sun Belt Title, Allocating Time for Gators

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_12533660_168388329_lowres (1)
    Recruiting

    New Florida Gators Head Coach Billy Napier's Recruiting Track Record

    Nov 30, 2021
    Zach Goodall
    Football

    Former Gators HC Dan Mullen to Appear on SEC Nation on Saturday

    Nov 30, 2021