Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter Talks NFL Combine, Fit at Next Level

Photo: Zachary Carter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

For Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter, getting to the next level is likely a dream come true, and participating in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is the next step in achieving just that.

Throughout the week, Carter has met with plenty of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. As of yesterday during his press conference at the combine in Indianapolis (Ind.), Carter had met with 15 different teams, with more on the way.

Typically, a prospect will meet with all 32 teams with each franchise showing various interests. For the Steelers, Carter met with the team's defensive line coach, Karl Dunbar.

Today, Carter, along with all of the defensive linemen at the combine, got accurate measurements for all 32 NFL teams. For Carter, he measured in at 6-foot-4, 282 pounds with 33.5-inch arms, along with 10.25-inch hands. A long, tall defensive end that he was known to be while with Florida over the past five years.

Carter will participate in athletic testing, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and more later today.

During his time at Florida, Carter played in a variety of spots on the Gators' defensive front. That included time at defensive end and tackle, playing at the 3-tech, 4-tech and 5-tech positions, typically.

He says that sort of versatility will help him move forward as he looks to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it's part of his "pitch" to NFL teams during the interviews he participates in.

"I tell them I'm a dog," Carter said. "I got a chip on my shoulder that I carry. And I'm motivated. I feel like I'm real slept on and underrated. So I mean, I tell all the coaches that I'm coming in with a chip on my shoulder. And I'm the most versatile defensive lineman in this draft. I sell that."

During the four seasons he played for the Gators (Carter took a redshirt season in 2017) from 2018-21, Carter accumulated 102 tackles, including 26 tackles-for-loss and 17 sacks. He added two forced fumbles. He played in 31 games total.

When asked about what player in the NFL he watches the most, one that he wants to be like and his answer was, of course, not surprising indicating that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was a player he looked up to.

But, Carter also had another player in mind in Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt, seeing him as a guy who can play both inside and out, much like himself.

"He's different," Carter said of Donald. "You know, I like to watch a guy, I like to watch JJ Watt. He's kind of, you know, he's kind of like my body type; bigger end type guy. They put him inside and outside. So I see what he does. I like to add some of that to my game."

At his combine, Watt measured in at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds with 34-inch arms, not far off of the measurements that Carter had on Friday.

The question most teams have had for Carter have been about where he would fit, where he'd like to play at the next level. He says that for the most part, he's told teams that he could play anywhere.

When pressed for an actual answer, he would simply repeat the same thing: he would play wherever the team needs him. That unselfish nature has been instilled with Carter for years since he was at Florida, somewhere they asked him to play a variety of roles.

When asked by reporters where his fit is at the next level, Carter was a bit more descriptive.

"I feel like I'm a first and second down end obviously. And then move inside on pass-rush situations. And I feel like me on a guard, you know, especially in pass-rush situations, is a mismatch."

Now, Carter can show off his athleticism for teams and give them an even better idea of where he might best fit moving forward

