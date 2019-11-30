Florida vs. FSU: Live Blog and Updates from the Game

Gator Maven
The final game of Florida's regular season is here, with the Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 4-4 ACC) visiting Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for rivalry weekend.

Florida looks to snap a four game losing streak at home to the Seminoles, and are heavily favored to do so. The spread favors the Gators (9-2, 6-2 SEC) at -17.5, according to OddsShark.

Stay tuned to the GatorMaven live blog for updates, takes, stats, and highlights from tonight's action.

LIVE BLOG: 

7:51 P.M.: VIDEO - Florida honors its seniors on Senior Night. Each player had their names read off and hugged their family on the field.

Here's the order in which the senior Gators were announced.

7:48 P.M.: Freddie Swain takes a screen pass 19 yards for Florida's first score of the night. The senior receiver had three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown on tthe opening drive.

7:40 P.M.: FSU wins the coin toss and defers, Florida gets the ball to kick things off.

7:40 P.M.: Despite being cleared to play earlier in the week, Gators defensive end Jabari Zuniga will not play in his final home game for Florida with an an

7:15 P.M.: Florida gives its fans a sneak peek of their new athletic facilities before the game. They had a lazy river and a pool in the renderings, which is cool.

7:08 P.M.: Interesting... Florida announces that Zach Carter will start at defensive end tonight instead of Jabari Zuniga. Head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday that Zuniga was cleared to play...

7:00 P.M.: Below is all of the information you need for Florida vs. FSU, including kickoff time, where you can watch/stream the game, important stories, and more!

https://www.si.com/college/florida/football/florida-vs-fsu-gameday-info-odds-streams-stories/

7:00 P.M.: Check out the three key matchups for today's game: 

https://www.si.com/college/florida/football/three-key-matchups-florida-vs-florida-state/

7:00 P.M.: Sorry everyone, no black uniforms this season. Florida is rocking orange helmets and blue jerseys/pants. Maybe next year...

7:00 P.M.: Florida State offers injury and player updates prior to kickoff.

