How Do Florida's Former 5-Star QBs Tim Tebow, Chris Leak Stack Up?
When you think of football at the University of Florida, quarterback remains the first position that comes to mind.
For the last three decades or so, signal callers sat atop the list of what the UF program boasts. The Athletic's Antonio Morales ranked the best five-star quarterback recruits of the last 25 years with three former Gators listed in national champions Chris Leak and Tim Tebow as well as Cam Newton, who won a championship at Auburn after transferring from Florida.
Disclaimer: Morales only listed quarterbacks who are no longer in college, but Florida is hoping that sophomore DJ Lagway can one day be added to the list.
Ranked at the top of the list, Tebow earned this designation by playing the dual-threat role better than anyone has in modern college football history. With 88 passing touchdowns and an SEC-record 57 rushing scores, Tebow made Florida the last team that anyone wanted to see on a Saturday. The offense moved with pace, precision, and athleticism.
Defenses didn't know if they wanted to cheat up or play honestly. Most importantly, when the Gators needed a big play and the game looked on the edge of a loss, he found a way. Regardless of who you speak to or what fandom they ride with, Tebow's name enters the conversation as one of, if not the greatest quarterback in college football history.
Expected to be Tebow's heir, Newton's stint in Gainesville was far less successful than his predecessor's. A two-year backup, Newton was eventually kicked off the team before making his way to junior college and then Auburn, where his legend truly began.
Granted, Newton was not a tremendous contributor to the team. However, his inclusion speaks to the recruiting effort to get him to Gainesville, plucked right out of Atlanta. Newton's arrival opened the door to the Gators recruiting in the backyards of hated SEC rivals.
After a sojourn to Blinn Junior College, Newton landed at Auburn, embarking on the heaviest lift of any quarterback in recent memory. Remember, Auburn's offense did teem with elite players. As a result, Newton carried that entire school to a national title.
Before Tebow and Newton came Leak, the program's all-time leader in passing yards, who led Florida to its second national title in 2006.
A pure dropback passer, Leak's name doesn't receive the love it should. A victim of timing, he finished his career with a national title as the starter and just before Tebowmania. Leak, on his own merits, played a solid brand of football.
While his 42 interceptions remain an eyesore for those who watched those 2003-06 teams, those 11,213 yards and 88 touchdowns suggest an aggressive thrower of the football that wanted to press defenses. The modern era of Florida greatness started with Leak and his ability to change the dynamic of a game.
The Gators have seen five-stars flounder before, too, in John Brantley (2007-2011) and Jeff Driskel (2011-14), but Florida seems to have hit the jackpot in Lagway, who led the team to an 8-5 finish and went 6-1 as the starter as a true freshman.