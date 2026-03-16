Every SEC Team’s Odds to Win March Madness (Can Florida Repeat? Arkansas Undervalued?)

No conference in the country received more bids in the 2026 NCAA Tournament than the SEC.

10 different teams are going dancing, including the Florida Gators, who are a No. 1 seed and +700 to win back-to-back national titles. The Gators turned over a lot of their roster from last season’s national title, but they’ll look to become just the second team to repeat since Florida first did it in 2006 and 2007.

The Gators are the only SEC team to get a really high seed, as Arkansas (the SEC Tournament winner) and Alabama both earned No. 4 seeds while Vanderbilt was the only SEC team to get a No. 5 seed.

There are a few double-digit seeds in the SEC, as Texas will play in the First Four as a No. 11 seed and Missouri and Texas A&M both avoided the last four in and earned No. 10 seeds.

Let’s take a look at every SEC team that made the tournament and their odds to win it all.

SEC Teams in March Madness

Florida (No. 1 Seed in South Region) – At-Large Bid

Arkansas (No. 4 Seed in West Region) – SEC Tournament Winner

Alabama (No. 4 Seed in Midwest Region) – At-Large Bid

Vanderbilt (No. 5 Seed in South Region) – At-Large Bid

Tennessee (No. 6 Seed in Midwest Region) – At-Large Bid

Kentucky (No. 7 Seed in Midwest Region) – At-Large Bid

Georgia (No. 8 Seed in Midwest Region) – At-Large Bid

Missouri (No. 10 Seed in West Region) – At-Large Bid

Texas A&M (No. 10 Seed in South Region) – At-Large Bid

Texas (No. 11 Seed in West Region – First Four) – At-Large Bid

Florida is looking to repeat as the national champion, and it ranks No. 4 in KenPom with a top-10 offense and defenses in the 2025-26 season. The Gators have some returning players from last year’s title team, including Alex Condon and potential lottery pick Thomas Haugh.

Arkansas is going to wonder one thing? How far can Darius Acuff Jr. take us? The Razorbacks are a little shaky on defense – 181st in opponent effective field goal percentage – but they have the No. 6 offense in the country, according to KenPom.

Alabama scores more points than anyone in the country, but it also is just 67th in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. The Crimson Tide have a favorable draw, as they could play No. 5 Texas Tech in the second round, and the Red Raiders lost star JT Toppin for the season due to a torn ACL.

Vanderbilt has been one of the best stories in the SEC this season, and guards Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles are an elite one-two punch. I like the Commodores at their current price (+6500) after they upset Florida in the SEC Tournament semis this week.

Tennessee earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it has lost four of its last six games and was shaky at times in conference play. Rick Barnes’ team is 37th in the country in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency, making it the No. 16 team overall in those rankings. Could the Volunteers be undervalued in March?

Kentucky had an up-and-down regular season, but it won a few games in the SEC Tournament to solidify it as a No. 7 seed. The Wildcats are just 2.5-point favorites in a tough first-round matchup against Santa Clara.

Georgia has the No. 16 adjusted offensive efficiency in the country, but it’s also No. 80 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Bulldogs had a brutal exit in the SEC Tournament, losing in their first game against Ole Miss.

Missouri avoided the bubble and earned a No. 10 seed, but it is viewed as a long shot to win the NCAA Tournament, posting the third-longest odds amongst SEC teams. The Tigers take on the Miami Hurricanes in the first round.

Texas A&M is another No. 10 seed from the SEC, and it’ll face the WCC’s Saint Mary’s in the first round. The Aggies were 11-7 in SEC play, but they limped down the stretch of the regular season, going 4-7 over their final 11 games (including the SEC Tournament).

Texas will take on NC State in the First Four, and it’s set as a slight underdog. The Longhorns would need a miracle run to win it all in March Madness after a 18-14 season.

Odds for Each SEC Team to Win March Madness

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Florida: +700

Arkansas: +5000

Alabama: +10000

Vanderbilt: +6500

Tennessee: +9000

Kentucky: +10000

Georgia: +30000

Missouri: +25000

Texas A&M: +20000

Texas: +40000

Florida is the team to bet on out of the SEC to win it all, but the team is going to need to shoot the ball better than it has so far this season. The Gators are just 324th in the country in 3-point percentage, which could end up dooming them against some of the elite offenses in the field.

I also think there is an argument to be made for Arkansas and Vanderbilt, as both teams have elite guard play, which is always a key in March.

Freshman Darius Acuff – the SEC Player of the Year – led the Razorbacks to an SEC Tournament title, and he’s a surefire lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, the Commodores have two star guards in sophomore Tyler Tanner and senior Duke Miles.

Arkansas beat Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament title game, and it’s red hot entering the NCAA Tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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