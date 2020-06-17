AllGators
Former Gators DT Brad Culpepper Nominated for 2021 College Football HOF

Demetrius Harvey

Former Florida Gators defensive tackle Brad Culpepper has been nominated for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame, the Gators announced today.

Culpepper played for the Gators from 1988 to 1991 for both coach Galen Hall and Steve Spurrier during that span.

As a Gator, Culpepper accumulated eighteen sacks and 47.5 tackles for loss. His accolades include First-Team All-SEC (1991), Consensus All-American (1991), the Draddy Trophy (1991), given to the player with the best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance and he helped his team win the SEC Championship in 1991.

Culpepper comes from a lineage of former Gators players and students, including his father, Bruce Culpepper (center) and uncle, Blair Culpepper (fullback). His Grandfather, J. Broward Culpepper graduated from the University and was a chancellor of the State University System of Florida, prior to the official creation of the present-day school.

Brad Culpepper was inducted into the University of Florida Gators Athletics Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 2001.

Following his career at Florida, Brad was drafted in the 10th round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, playing with the team from 1992-93. He would go on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1994-99 and the Chicago Bears in 2000. Starting 83 career games, Brad would record 34 sacks and one safety.

Brad Culpepper recently played on the CBS Show Survivor: Game Changers, the 34th season of the show. The former Gators defensive tackle was nominated for the CFB HOF last year as well, his first time on the ballot.

by

