Former Florida Gators OL Jawaan Taylor Hauls in Catch 'of a Lifetime'

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor has accomplished more than anyone can imagine. From being one of the best collegiate offensive linemen to starting 16 games as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he's done a lot.

Yesterday, however, was another feat in and of itself. When one thinks of 'catch of the year', especially while perusing a sports publication, they likely think of Odell Beckham Jr.'s sensational one-handed catch while he was a member of the New York Giants some years ago. For Taylor, his 'catch of the year' was of the fishing variety, and boy was it a catch.

Posted on social media yesterday, Taylor and his - presumably - friends, catch on film Taylor hauling in a massive 'Goliath' 400-pound Grouper. The Atlantic goliath grouper is commonly found in shallow tropical waters and can get up to 800 pounds, for reference Taylor is listed at 311 pounds, so nearly three times his size.

While getting motivation from his fishing pals, the former Gators offensive tackle is seen focused and calm while attempting a feat he has never been able to accomplish before. As he says, it was like "pulling up a bus." He should know, he's certainly no stranger to working out with busses.  

Due to fish and wildlife regulations. Taylor and his friends will only be able to release the grouper back into its habitat, but this is certainly not a moment he will soon forget. On Twitter, Taylor shared his excitement stating, "Fish of a lifetime! 400 pound Goliath Grouper."

Over the offseason, Taylor and his brother have posted on social media of them fishing, seemingly finding one of the few hobbies one can accomplish still during this pandemic between working out in anticipation for whatever will occur with the NFL season. Now, he will have plenty of stories to tell his locker roommates whenever the players reconvene.

Drafted in the second round, pick No. 35 of the 2019 NFL Draft, Taylor will certainly go down as one of Florida's most-talented players to come out of The Swamp, able to extend his legacy further and accomplish everything a Gator Great sets out to. From PFWA All-Rookie Team last year, now catching a 400-pound grouper, he's certainly on his way.

