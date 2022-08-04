Skip to main content

Watch: Former Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter Shows Out in Bengals Practice

With training camps occurring around the NFL, former Florida Gators are making their presence known.

Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter has been one of the bright spots with the Cincinnati Bengals since his selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, a video made the rounds on social media, showing off Carter and his quickness as he took on Bengals offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard in a one-on-one drill, a drill that all 32 NFL teams go through once the pads get put on in the midst of training camp.

The video was posted by the voice of the Bengals, Dan Hoard, who also spends his time as the voice of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Carter utilized his quick-twitch ability and hands to make his way into what would have been the offensive backfield.

“I ask a lot of questions and have been soaking everything up,” he said via Hoard. “I look at myself on film and I watch the vets to see if I’m doing everything the right way.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carter, 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, enters the NFL as one of the more dominant defensive linemen to come out of the University of Florida in quite some time. Not only did Carter have a stellar five-year career at UF, but he was one of the more consistent players, becoming the team's leader on defense over the past couple of seasons.

During his time at Florida, Carter started 25 games, including all 12 games last year at defensive tackle. In his career, he accounted for 107 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and 17 sacks. He did that in 41 games played at Florida.

Now, Carter is doing the same things at the next level of football. He will hope to become one of the major assets within the Bengals' organization moving forward.

 

 

Ricky Pearsall
Football

Notebook: Day 1 of Gators Fall Camp 2022

By Zach Goodall14 hours ago
Dexter and Torrence
Football

Florida Gators DL Gervon Dexter Provides Scouting Report on OL O'Cyrus Torrence

By Demetrius Harvey19 hours ago
Billy Napier 2
Recruiting

Where Did the Gators Debut in SI's 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings?

By Zach GoodallAug 3, 2022 8:30 AM EDT
Devin Moore
Football

Freshman DB Standing Out as Patrick Toney Builds Gators' Secondary

By Zach GoodallAug 2, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
O'Cyrus Torrence
Football

Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line

By Demetrius HarveyAug 2, 2022 2:51 PM EDT
Samuel M'Pemba
Recruiting

Edge Target Samuel M'Pemba Compares “Business Mindset” at Florida to Miami

By Brandon CarrollAug 2, 2022 10:28 AM EDT
j
Recruiting

Five Florida Gators Recruitments to Watch Following Stellar End of July

By Zach GoodallAug 1, 2022 12:51 PM EDT
Brenton Cox
Football

Gators Edge Rusher Brenton Cox Jr. Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

By Brandon CarrollAug 1, 2022 12:26 PM EDT