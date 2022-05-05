Former UF DL Zachary Carter Looks To Be a ‘Versatile Playmaker’ for Bengals

Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Florida Gators sent three players to the NFL via the NFL Draft last week, including defensive lineman Zachary Carter, a member of Florida's football program for five seasons.

Carter would be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round, pick No. 95 and would be the second Florida prospect off the board over the three-day affair.

Carter, 6-foot-4, 282 pounds was one of the most versatile defensive linemen at Florida during the Dan Mullen era. He would play both inside and outside and certainly, looks to do the same with the Bengals moving forward in the pros.

When speaking with the media shortly following his selection, Carter said that he was surprised to see Cincinnati calling his phone. After all, the Bengals hadn't really spoken with Carter's agent much throughout the process. Still, he feels Cincy fans ought to be excited, nothing that he can lineup "anywhere."

"I feel like Bengals fans should be excited because I'm a versatile playmaker. I can line up pretty much anywhere," he said. "And I feel like I can make plays from pretty much anywhere — rushing the passer, in the run game. I'm a disruptive defender — I like to disrupt plays in the backfield, I like to penetrate. So there's a lot to look forward to."

Certainly, there is. Over the course of his five-year career, Carter would play in 46 games after redshirting his freshman season in 2017. He'd account for 28.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks, showcasing his penetrating style as a defensive lineman, while also playing on the edge plenty throughout his career.

Still, Carter feels as though he will be more of a factor inside at defensive tackle, saying that he feels he's a mismatch on guards.

"I feel like my quickness inside and my first step separate me. I feel like that gives guards trouble inside."

Carter knew he'd ultimately be selected on the second day of the draft, either the second or third round. Given what he knew, he figured the Buffalo Bills or the San Francisco 49ers would be one of those teams. Now, he gets to go to a Super Bowl contender, playing with a QB he knows well in former LSU star Joe Burrow.

"It's crazy, honestly, to go from being in a college locker room to now being in the NFL and being with guys you played against. I'm teammates with Joe Burrow. I feel like it's an honor, man. He's a good dude. I look up to these guys."

Though Carter sees himself as a player that can wreak havoc from the inside of a defensive formation, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo sees the versatility that he brings, someone that can rush the passer at the highest level, given that he just did that within the Southeastern Conference.

"He's a D-lineman through and through, so he's got that edge to him, which we love," Anarumo said shortly after the selection. "There's no doubt he's going to bring a sense of urgency to the group that we already have, but just add to it. (When) he crosses that white line, he's a tough guy."

Ultimately, it's that sort of energy that Carter wants to bring to the Bengals defense, a lion that's funding his prey, he says.

"Trying to get sacks and hunting the QB, I live for that. I'm always hunting. I look at is as a lion just hunting for his prey." Carter explained when asked to characterize his nastiness and desire to get to the QB. "I've got to get to that QB. That's what changes games."

