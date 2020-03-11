AllGators
Former Gator Lomas Brown Selected to 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Zach Goodall

After a decorated college career that led 18 years in the NFL, former Florida Gators offensive tackle Lomas Brown (1981-84) has been selected as a member of the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class, the university announced.

Brown, 56, is the 12th former Florida player or coach to earn such an honor. A consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC in 1984 and a member of the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame, Brown was certainly a worthy candidate.

“This has been wonderful, this whole thing,’’ Brown said, according to UF. “I didn’t know how I would react because I don’t think you know how you are going to react to an honor like this. But I tell you what, it’s been overwhelming and it’s amazing.”

During his four seasons at Florida, Brown started 34 games and was a team captain. He earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to who was deemed the best blocker in the nation, during his standout senior season. Brown went on to be selected with the sixth pick in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft, by the Detroit Lions.

Brown retired from football a Super Bowl champion, playing for the Tampa Buccaneers during their title run in 2002. 

The latest Gator to be selected to the Hall of Fame since Steve Spurrier was as a coach in 2017, Brown was selected of three former Florida players on the ballot - with defensive tackle Brad Culpepper (1988-91) and defensive end Kevin Carter (1991-94) missing the cut.

Could Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Emerge as the David Reese II Replacement?

The versatile rising-sophomore linebacker could be set to take on a large role on the Gators defense in 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 DE Blown Away by First Florida Visit: 'That Was Really Amazing'

2021 edge rusher Khristian Zachary plans to visit Florida again after a successful first trip.

Zach Goodall

Finally Eligible, Dan Mullen 'Expects a Lot' From Brenton Cox Jr.

Officially eligible, transfer-linebacker Brenton Cox enters his first full season with the Gators under high expectations.

Demetrius Harvey

Mullen Appreciates Depth Being Built on Gators Offensive Line

A weak spot on Florida's 2019 roster is now projected to carry loads of depth, and it has Dan Mullen excited.

Zach Goodall

Zach Goodall

Gators QB Kyle Trask: 'I Think We Have a Great Shot' at College Football Playoffs

Entering the third year under head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida Gators have high expectations both externally, and internally.

Demetrius Harvey

Four Takeaways From Gators HC Dan Mullen’s Pre-Spring Press Conference

Gators head coach Dan Mullen was excited, energetic addressing the media at his annual pre-spring press conference today.

Demetrius Harvey

Zach Goodall

Florida is Entering Spring With Both Identity and Leadership

The pieces are finally falling into place for Dan Mullen’s squad in Year 3.

Brandon Carroll

Dan Mullen Spring Football Press Conference Live Blog!

Spring practice has arrived. Follow along this live blog to see what coach Dan Mullen thinks about his group heading into this season.

Graham Marsh

The Tim Brewster Effect Is Already Being Felt at Florida

The hiring of tight ends coach Tim Brewster, just over a month ago, is already paying significant dividends for the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

Florida Locked Into No. 5 Seed in SEC Tournament

A disappointing end to a disappointing regular season locked Florida into the fifth seed of the SEC Tournament, down three spots from what could have been with a win.

Zach Goodall

