After a decorated college career that led 18 years in the NFL, former Florida Gators offensive tackle Lomas Brown (1981-84) has been selected as a member of the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class, the university announced.

Brown, 56, is the 12th former Florida player or coach to earn such an honor. A consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC in 1984 and a member of the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame, Brown was certainly a worthy candidate.

“This has been wonderful, this whole thing,’’ Brown said, according to UF. “I didn’t know how I would react because I don’t think you know how you are going to react to an honor like this. But I tell you what, it’s been overwhelming and it’s amazing.”

During his four seasons at Florida, Brown started 34 games and was a team captain. He earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to who was deemed the best blocker in the nation, during his standout senior season. Brown went on to be selected with the sixth pick in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft, by the Detroit Lions.

Brown retired from football a Super Bowl champion, playing for the Tampa Buccaneers during their title run in 2002.

The latest Gator to be selected to the Hall of Fame since Steve Spurrier was as a coach in 2017, Brown was selected of three former Florida players on the ballot - with defensive tackle Brad Culpepper (1988-91) and defensive end Kevin Carter (1991-94) missing the cut.