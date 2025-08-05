'If They Brought Tom Brady, I’d Just Have to Try to Beat Him Out': Anthony Richardson Continues Battle for QB1 Spot
WESTFIELD, Ind.-- Just a few years after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft and seemingly given the reins to the Indianapolis Colts franchise, former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson now finds himself locked in a battle for his job.
Faced with adversity, the Gainesville native continues to believe in himself, no matter who is taking reps next to him.
“Even if they brought Tom Brady in here, he's the greatest, but I'd just have to work and try to beat him out," Richardson told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. "It's a me vs. me type of thing."
Though Richardson's opponent is no Brady, the third-year gunslinger is still "neck and neck," per Colts' head coach Shane Steichen, with new Colt Daniel Jones, who comes off a disappointing tenure with the New York Giants, where he was once given the keys as well.
Indianapolis listed both quarterbacks as the starter for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Ravens with an "or" designation on the unofficial depth chart.
With shaky pasts for both quarterbacks, the competition seems to be coming down to stability.
"I think the operation, the consistency on a day-to-day basis," Steichen said on what the Colts are looking for from the competition. "Obviously, knowing the situation, taking care of the football, being smart, and finding completions. We gotta make sure our offense is moving at a high rate up and down the field, and that's what we'll be looking for."
Despite flashes of brilliance from Richardson in his short 15-game career so far, the former Gator has yet to prove he can be the same quarterback day to day. The added competition is helping him push to change that.
“I didn't do enough [last year]," Richardson said. "That was the big thing for me. I wanted to take a deeper dive on myself and what I needed to improve on. I told myself, 'I can't be slacking anymore. I've got to lock in.'"
This offseason, Richardson would do just that, working hard to adjust his mechanics and refine an accuracy that has been a fatal flaw early on. Now a few days away from preseason game one, the modifications will be put to the test.
“Both are going to play in this game. I haven't had a chance to talk to them about who's starting, but I'll address that with them tonight,” Steichen said ahead of Thursday’s game. “I want them to hear it from me first before they hear it through the media. But yeah, we'll work through that.”
The Colts kickoff their preseason Thursday night, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., with Richardson getting another chance to grab the starting job before opening day.