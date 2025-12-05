Gators Finalize DC Brad White, NFL Talent High on Hire

The Florida Gators have finalized their coordinators for the 2026 season, bringing in Brad White from Kentucky to work with Jon Sumrall on defense. He heads to Florida with nearly a decade of experience coaching in the SEC at Kentucky.

During his time in Lexington, the Wildcats made six bowl appearances while ranking among the top-20 FBS teams in both scoring defense (22.1) and total defense (344.1). For what it’s worth, Kentucky has beaten Florida over four of the last five seasons that he was the defensive coordinator. The Gators were held to 16 points or fewer in their losses.

It’s a hire that received praise from his coaches who have worked with him before, including one who went on to be a head coach in the NFL.

"Brad's one of the smarter guys, coaches I've been around at any level,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who coached alongside White in 2021. “True teacher of the game. I learned so much from Brad in terms of the way that he saw the game. He is one of the more detailed, organized coaches I've been around in terms of his process throughout the week, his checklists throughout the week and then his game plans to be able to go and cause issues for people."

Former Kentucky defensive end, also with the Jaguars, Josh Hines-Allen, praised how White’s guidance played a role in his development into an NFL talent.

"First of all, they're getting a great person, a great communicator, a guy that wants the best for his players. He was my positional coach when I had him, and the time we spent together helped me develop and be where I am today. I give him a lot of credit and a lot of respect and a love. He's done a lot of good things for that program. Hopefully, he continues to have that success at Florida."

Coming out of Kentucky, Hines-Allen was the seventh-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fourteen players under White have gone on to play in the NFL, including those with Pro Bowl selections.

Along with finalizing White, they are reportedly set to hire Buster Faulkner as their next offensive coordinator. He played a role in Georgia’s two national championships in 2021 and 2022.

The final verdict will come once we see the result in games. However, the early reaction to these hires, brought on by track record, reveals promise for what could come.

More From Florida Gators on SI