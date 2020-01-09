GatorMaven
Former Gators DL CeCe Jefferson Signs With XFL Team

Zach Goodall

A source has confirmed to GatorMaven that former Gators defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson has signed with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers. OnlyGators.com was the first to report the news.

Jefferson tried to find a home in the NFL, but as an undersized defensive end at 6-1, 266 lbs., he never got past a mini-camp tryout with the Seattle Seahawks. The XFL, which launches next month, will give Jefferson a platform to continue developing his talent and present new film to NFL teams in the future. 

With ample opportunities to continue developing under former NFL coaches and post game tape, perhaps Jefferson could join other undersized defensive ends on NFL rosters - such as John Simon of the New England Patriots (6-2, 260), Chris Smith, who most recently played for the Cleveland Browns for two years at Jefferson's exact height and weight), and so on.

During his time at Florida, Jefferson recorded 124 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 34.5 tackles for loss, four defended passes, and a forced fumble. He was named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman team in 2015, after posting 3.5 sacks.

Jefferson joins former Gators offensive tackle Martez Ivey and tight end DeAndre Goolsby in Tampa Bay. The XFL kicks off its inaugural season the weekend of February 8th-9th, with the Vipers traveling to New York to face the Guardians on Sunday at 2 P.M.

The new XFL, a rebrand of the old WWE venture in 2001, laid out its vision statement on its site:

The XFL is a brand new, fan-first league that’s reimagining the game of football and offering fans an opportunity to experience more action, access and fun.

The XFL will allow players to accept NFL contracts following the conclusion of each season, scheduled prior to the annual NFL Draft in April.





