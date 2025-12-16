Falcons vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Atlanta Falcons have shown some life in recent weeks with wins in New Orleans and Tampa Bay, and they had a few extra days off after that Thursday night victory over the Bucs.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals have lost six straight games, including the last two by a combined 48 points to the Rams and Texans.
Neither team has anything left to play for here in the final weeks of the season, though.
Can the Falcons make it two road wins in a row?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Falcons -2.5 (-110)
- Cardinals +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons: -140
- Cardinals: +120
Total
- 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Falcons vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Falcons record: 5-9
- Cardinals record: 3-11
Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Falcons are 7-7 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 6-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-7 in the Falcons' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-5 in the Cardinals' games this season.
- The Falcons are 5-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Cardinals are 1-6 against the spread at home this season.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Mike Hughes – out
- Drake London – questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- Evan Brown – questionable
- Jalen Thompson – questionable
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson – questionable
- Xavier Weaver – questionable
- Paris Johnson Jr. – questionable
- Max Melton – questionable
- Marvin Harrison Jr. – questionable
- Zonovan Knight – questionable
- Andre Baccellia – questionable
- Cody Simon – questionable
Falcons vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch
Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons
There isn’t much to write home about for either of these teams this season, but Bijan Robinson is having another great season in Atlanta.
Robinson is coming off a strong performance in Tampa Bay, running for 93 yards and a score on 19 carries along with eight catches for 82 yards.
After putting up 1,456 rushing yards and 431 receiving last season, Robinson ranks 4th in the league with 1,174 rushing yards and has a career-high 684 receiving yards on top of that. He should be able to add another good chunk of yards to those totals in Arizona.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
The season can’t come to a close quick enough for the Cardinals. Arizona put up a fight in some earlier games, but that hasn’t been in the cards in recent weeks.
On the other hand, the Falcons are fighting to the finish. They upset the Bucs last week and did the same to the Saints a few weeks before that. They’re 3-5 on the road this season while the Cardinals are just 1-6 at home.
Robinson and the Falcons should be able to take it to the Cardinals this week.
Pick: Falcons -2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
