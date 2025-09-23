Former Gators DB Released by NFL Team
After starting in all three games for the Houston Texans this season, former Florida Gators defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was surprisingly released from the team Tuesday after reported friction between himself and the Texans staff.
A seven-year NFL veteran, Gardner-Johnson had played 202 snaps so far this season, recording 15 total tackles and grading out as above average with a 63.4 PFF grade. Though seemingly in the long term plans for the Texans, the move was reportedly due to friction between the safety and Houston coaching staff, with the defensive back reportedly being critical of teammates and his own role on the team.
The Texans had just converted $6.68 million of Gardner-Johnson’s salary into a signing bonus and had acquired the veteran through trade in the offseason, yet the relationship quickly deteriorated just three weeks later. The situation is just another addition to a long list of drama he has faced in the NFL, including arguing with Taylor Swift fans and being involved in multiple on-field altercations.
The former Gator will now look to join a new team for the fifth time in four years, bouncing around the league after three years with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the fourth round out for Florida.
In just three years in Gainesville, the Cocoa, Florida native recorded 161 total tackles, nine interceptions and 12 pass deflections, finishing his career as one of the better UF safeties in recent years. However, his NFL career has been filled with ups and downs, from winning a super bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago to now being a free agent in Week 4 of the season.
Expected to draw interest from multiple teams, watch out for a return to the Eagles, an organization that he has already spent two separate stints with that always seems to be bargain shopping for available talent.