Houston Texans Surprisingly Release C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Houston Texans have made a shocking release on the defensive side of the ball.

Jared Koch

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have shockingly cut ties with a big name on their defense.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are releasing veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Per a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, complications began to arise between Gardner-Johnson and the Texans around his role on the defense:

"Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more, per league sources, and even communicating that he wanted to be traded," Gardner-Johnson wrote. "It didn't work out for him here."

Gardner-Johnson, the Texans' trade acquisition from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for former first-round pick Kenyon Green and a draft pick swap earlier this offseason, started in the back end of Houston's secondary for the first three games of the new season.

During his first three showings for the Texans, Gardner-Johnson logged 15 combined tackles across their eventual 0-3 start.

But now, before even getting a quarter of the way through the season, the veteran safety's time with the team has come to an end after just three games. An unexpected ending for Gardner-Johnson's time with Houston, which brings on a significant change to the defense ahead of Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is tackled by Houston Texans safety CJ. Gardner-Johnson (8) during the
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is tackled by Houston Texans safety CJ. Gardner-Johnson (8) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans' safety group, already including Caleb Bullock will likely see M.J. Stewart elevated as the second starter for the time being. Houston's 30-year-old veteran is currently in his fourth season with the team. Houston's secondary is already facing

The Texans also have veteran safety Jimmie Ward's return on the horizon, as he was removed from the Commissioner Exempt list to be placed on the PUP list leading into Week 4. He's not ready to return from his offseason foot injury just yet, but now has a heightened role for when he does eventually return to the mix.

But as for Gardner-Johnson, he'll be on his way to find a new team after six months in Houston and less than a year removed from a Super Bowl victory with the Eagles in February. He's likely to gain some significant interest on the open market for those seeking out reinforcements in their secondary, and thus, join a team that better fits the defensive scheme he's looking for.

