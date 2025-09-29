Former Gators DC Fired at New School
A former Florida Gators defensive coordinator is looking for a new job after a head coaching change at his current school.
Todd Grantham, who coached at Florida from 2018-21, was fired on Sunday as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, a week after the program fired head coach Mike Gundy. Grantham was in his first season with the program after signing a three-year, $4.2 million deal last December.
Oklahoma State is currently 1-3, with the one win being against an FCS opponent. The Cowboys are giving up 44.3 points per game against FBS opponents, which includes 69 points given up at Oregon in Week 2.
Grantham's struggles at Oklahoma State are not surprising to those who followed him closely in his time with the Gators.
After a pair of strong defensive seasons to begin his tenure, Grantham's last two defenses with the Gators left a lot to be desired with third-down struggles, tackling issues and overall consistency. Across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Grantham's defense gave up over 26 points per game, over 40 points in a game five times and over 50 points twice.
He was fired by then-head coach Dan Mullen after Florida's 40-17 loss at South Carolina in 2021, two weeks before Mullen's own dismissal from the program.
After his firing from Florida, Grantham spent one season as a defensive analyst at Alabama before a two-year stint as the defensive line coach with the NFL's New Orleans Saints. This offseason, Grantham was called the "worst DL coach I've ever had" by Saints' star Cam Jordan.
In his last year with the Saints, Grantham was moved out of his coaching spot to an advisory role before he left the organization altogether to coach at Oklahoma State.