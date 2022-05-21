Former Gators, Giants WR Kadarius Toney Underwent Minor Knee Procedure

Former Florida Gators and current New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent minor arthroscopic knee surgery, a procedure that is often referred to as a knee scope. According to ESPN's Pat Leonard, Toney is expected to make a full recovery and be fine and ready for training camp.

Thus far during the franchise's offseason program, Toney has been seen sporting a red, "no contact" jersey, indicating that he's still working his way back to full health.

Toney has been in the news for multiple reasons this offseason, including for missing part of the team's voluntary workouts at the start of the offseason program. He's since arrived in New York and has participated, albeit on a limited basis (off to the side) due to the minor procedure he had recently.

Toney was also reportedly rumored to be on the trade market for a time, indicating that the Giants might have already given up on the now-second year receiver after selecting him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That rumor was quickly shut down, however by Giants general manager Joe Schoen on the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last season, Toney had an up-and-down year of sorts, missing time during training camp due to COVID-19, while also missing time during the regular season due to oblique and quadriceps injury, along with another stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In all, Toney hauled in 39 receptions for 420 yards last year in just 10 games played, with four starts.

An electric player for the Gators from 2017-20, Toney burst onto the scene during his senior season, accounting for 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was his electric, quick-twitch ability that enabled him to be selected in the first round of the draft.

Though this is yet another setback for Toney, the procedure shouldn't sideline him for long, allowing him to become that much more invested in the Giants' new coaching staff under head coach Brian Daboll. The talent is there, it simply has to be tapped into.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.