Former Gators Quarterback Signee Commits To FCS Program
Amidst an active lawsuit against certain members of the Florida program, former Florida Gators
quarterback signee Jaden Rashada will transfer to Sacramento State for his next stop in his
college career.
The former five-star recruit spent his first two seasons in college at Arizona State and
Georgia before entering the portal in January. His process spanned through the winter portal
and all the way up until the very end of the spring before deciding to join popular up-and-coming
head coach, Brennan Marion, at the FCS level.
In his career so far, the California native has only appeared in just three games, throwing
for 485 yards and four touchdowns. He has a career 53.7 completion percentage and a PFF
grade of 47.2.
While coming from a Georgia program that finished the 2024 season 11-3, Rashada now
heads to a Hornets squad that went just 3-9. He will have to compete with FCS Central all
American quarterback Carson Conklin, threw for 2,876 yards and 28 touchdowns last year.
Once a composite top 100 recruit and top 10 quarterback in his class, Rashada’s career
has been filled with drama as he stands as a symbol of the negative effects of NIL. His path to
the FCS level is a wild one.
While Sacramento State looks to be a huge step down from his last program, NIL has
been reported to be a huge factor in their program, with past reports even mentioning them to
have over $50 million to spend. He will join another former five-star recruit, Agiye Hall, who
committed to the program in the winter portal.
Though there has been no mention of Rashada receiving any type of contract, it is safe
to assume the compensation to get him on campus and into a Hornets jersey is the main driving
factor, a common theme in his recruitment history so far.