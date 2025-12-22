Florida Gators to Retain, Promote Napier Staffer on Defense

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have all but finalized its defensive coaching staff for the first year of the Jon Sumrall era, reportedly promoting a Billy Napier staffer to help coach its defensive backs.

Dae'one Wilkins, who spent the 2025 season as a quality control coach, will coach the nickel corners alongside corners coach Brandon Harris and safeties coach Chris Collins, according to multiple reports.

Wilkins previously coached at Kentucky in 2024 under Collins and now-UF defensive coordinator Brad White and is now the youngest position coach in the SEC, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall.

Wilkins' reported promotion comes as Sumrall rounds out most of his coaching staff with just one opening remaining.

Having already announced the hirings of White as the defensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner as the offensive coordinator and Gerald Chatman as the defensive line coach, Sumrall has already been reported to have hired Phil Trautwein as the offensive line coach, Marcus Davis as the receivers coach and Harris as the corners coach.

Additionally, Sumrall is bringing over a core group of Tulane coaches in Joe Craddock (quarterbacks), Evan McKissack (tight ends), Bam Hardmon (outside linebackers/edge rushers), Greg Gasparato (inside linebackers), Johnathan Galante (special teams) and Rusty Whitt (strength and conditioning).

Sumrall previously said his staff would have a mix of people he brings from Tulane, people he would retain at Florida, people he's coached with previously at other stops and people he has never coached with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

With the string of hirings on Sunday, the only open position left on Sumrall's staff is running backs. Florida interviewed former Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix for the role before he ulitmately took a job at Alabama and also interviewed former Texas running backs coach Chad Scott.

The Gators could have the coach hired this week as Sumrall also looks to retain star back Jadan Baugh. Sumrall will be meeting with Baugh in Atlanta on Monday to discuss his future with the program, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi.

"He's extremely high priority," Sumrall said during a Zoom call on Wednesday ahead of the CFP game against Ole Miss. "He's a proven player, frontline player in the SEC. I have a lot of respect for what he's done," Sumrall said. "We'd love to have the opportunity to retain him. It's one of the top priorities right now... would love for him to stay."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

