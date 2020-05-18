AllGators
Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar Pens Apology to Seattle Seahawks, Fans

Demetrius Harvey

After being released on $100,000 bail stemming from a warrant for his arrest issued last week regarding an alleged armed robbery, former Florida Gators wide receiver turned NFL defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks, Quinton Dunbar, issued an apology to fans, along with the Seattle Seahawks organization for the "unnecessary distractions" over the past week.

Dunbar is to remain in the state of Florida until the pre-trial process has been concluded, according to Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. Also, according to Condotta, Dunbar is to surrender any firearms he may have.

"I would like to thank all my fans for their support and apologize to the Seattle Seahawks organization for any unnecessary distractions that these allegations against me may have caused," Dunbar said via Instagram on Sunday. "In addition, I am very grateful to be apart of a team that supports one another and uphold the credibility of each of its members through adverse situations."

"Moving forward, this entire situation has taught me how to not associate myself with environments that may mischaracterize my values and who I am."

Dunbar was released on Sunday, one day after surrendering himself to the Miramar police on felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that occurred at a party/cookout over the weekend. Dunbar was charged with four felony counts of armed robbery.

The incident also allegedly involved New York Giants cornerback  DeAndre Baker who was charged with four counts of armed robbery, along with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar was not charged with aggravated assault with a firearm as only one alleged victim indicated in the affidavit that he may have been armed.

The alleged incident saw thousands of dollars, watches, and other valuables taken allegedly by three parties, including Dunbar and Baker at the house party.

However, recently, both players' lawyers have indicated that their clients are innocent and in the case of Dunbar, his lawyer, Michael Grieco confirmed the existence of sworn statements exonerating Dunbar from the five witnesses to the Seattle Times on Thursday. These statements conflict with the initial interviews conducted by the Miramar police department.

Dunbar was acquired by the Seahawks earlier this year and was expected to compete at cornerback opposite of starting cornerback Shaq Griffin. Dunbar transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback upon entering the NFL with Washington.

