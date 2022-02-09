Four Florida Gators Invited to 2022 NFL Combine

The Florida Gators will be well-represented in this year's upcoming NFL Combine.

Photo: Zachary Carter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

As the Florida Gators continue their work to prepare for the 2022 season, their graduates continue to work in preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft, including the NFL Combine that is set to take place in Indianapolis (Ind.) from March 1 through March 7.

Announced on Wednesday, four former Gators are set to participate in the event, including defensive lineman Zachary Carter, cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker/EDGE Jeremiah Moon and running back Dameon Pierce.

The three of Carter and Pierce participated in all-star games last month at the Senior Bowl. Moon was invited but was unable to participate due to injury.

All three played major roles for the Gators over the past at least four seasons, with Moon having played the most, signing with the team in 2016.

Carter, 6-foot-3, 287 pounds, played for the Gators from 2017-21 as a versatile defensive lineman, playing along the entire line of scrimmage. He played in 46 games, accounting for 107 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 17 sacks.

Pierce, 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, played for Florida from 2018-21, playing in 50 games, while accounting for 1,806 rushing yards on 329 career carries (5.5 yards per attempt), accounting for 23 rushing touchdowns, including 13 in 2021. He also added 45 receptions for 422 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Moon, 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, played for the Gators from 2016-21, fielding a variety of roles including BUCK and inside linebacker. He accounted for 151 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. He played in 48 games over his career.

Elam, 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, played for Florida from 2019-21 and is the only Florida player to declare early for the draft this cycle. He accounted for 79 total tackles, 20 pass breakups and five interceptions. He was the team's No. 1 corner over the past two seasons.

All four players are slated to be draft picks in this year's upcoming draft, with Elam already having been projected in the first or second round in a lot of analysts' mock drafts this offseason.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place in Las Vegas (Nev.) from April 28 through April 30.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.