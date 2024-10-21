Four-Star D-Lineman Decommits From Gators Following Kentucky Win
Four-star defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou has announced he is decommitting from the Florida Gators.
The 2025 defensive recruit announced his decision on Monday in a social media post.
“After deep thought and prayer, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I’d like to thank the entire staff at the University of Florida and can’t wait to get back down there. I’m excited to finish this journey from a new perspective. Commitment in December.”
Mbatchou had been committed to Florida since July 31 and is still considered the favorite to land him on 247 Sports. Since his initial commitment, he has received offers from other major programs, including some that are now considered in the running. Texas, Auburn, USC, Michigan, Alabama and Tennessee have all offered him since he committed to the Gators.
He has already officially visited Texas and has upcoming visits scheduled with USC, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan and Florida.
Having Florida on the schedule shows they are still very much in the running.
Mbatchou is a top 250 player in the country on 247 Sports. He’s the 27th-ranked player at his position.
After having a top-10 recruiting class in 2024, the Florida Gators have struggled to compete for talent for 2025. They currently have the 51st-ranked recruiting class overall, according to 247 Sports. They’re ranked second-to-last in the SEC, only ahead of Vanderbilt.
Having this decommitment happening following a blowout win against Kentucky doesn't help either.
But what needs to be kept in perspective is that he is a kid who’s taking some time to explore all of his options. More opportunities have come his way since he first had his sights on Gainesville. In the end, what matters is where he chooses to enroll once that time comes. Even after re-opening his recruitment, Florida is still very much in a good spot.