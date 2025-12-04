SI

Lane Kiffin and LSU Just Lost a Four-Star Commitment to Florida

Stephen Douglas

Florida and LSU fans will meet again in 2027.
Florida and LSU fans will meet again in 2027. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lane Kiffin just had his first setback at LSU. On Thursday the Tigers lost a four-star recruit who had been committed to the school since March as Dylan Purter, a safety out of Alabama, has flipped to Florida. Purter will join one of his high school teammates and play for new Gators coach Jon Sumrall.

Kiffin took the job at LSU last Sunday and his first order of business after getting to campus was to meet with the school's top recruit, Lamar Brown. Kiffin will have a lot of work to do if he wants to keep the incoming LSU recruiting class as strong as it was when he inherited it from Brian Kelly.

Purter will now play the 2026 season for Sumrall, who spent the previous two seasons at Tulane. Sumrall poked fun at Lane Kiffin in his introductory press conference before saying he was a dear friend. Now he's stolen one of his recruits.

Florida and LSU are not scheduled to play in 2026, but will face off in 2027. The way college football works, you have to wonder how many people mentioned in this article will be involved in that game.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/College Football