Lane Kiffin and LSU Just Lost a Four-Star Commitment to Florida
Lane Kiffin just had his first setback at LSU. On Thursday the Tigers lost a four-star recruit who had been committed to the school since March as Dylan Purter, a safety out of Alabama, has flipped to Florida. Purter will join one of his high school teammates and play for new Gators coach Jon Sumrall.
Kiffin took the job at LSU last Sunday and his first order of business after getting to campus was to meet with the school's top recruit, Lamar Brown. Kiffin will have a lot of work to do if he wants to keep the incoming LSU recruiting class as strong as it was when he inherited it from Brian Kelly.
Purter will now play the 2026 season for Sumrall, who spent the previous two seasons at Tulane. Sumrall poked fun at Lane Kiffin in his introductory press conference before saying he was a dear friend. Now he's stolen one of his recruits.
Florida and LSU are not scheduled to play in 2026, but will face off in 2027. The way college football works, you have to wonder how many people mentioned in this article will be involved in that game.