“Who is this kid?”: Freshman Jayden Woods Gaining Attention In Spring
In just the first week of Florida Gators spring camp, there has arguably been no name more mentioned than Freshman edge Jayden Woods.
Woods, the No. 90 overall recruit in 247 Sports class of 2025 rankings, was one of Florida’s last additions to their eighth-ranked recruiting class, flipping from a prior pledge to Penn State in late November. Listed at six-foot-three and 240 pounds, the early-enrollee has garnered attention.
"This Jayden Woods guy has stood out.” Billy Napier said Thursday about the Kansas product. “I’m really pleased.”
After a high school career where Woods picked up 18.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles, he comes to Florida as the highest-rated Kansas commit the Gators have signed in the 2000s.
"Coming from a place where he comes from (Kansas), I feel like he’s gotta have that blue-collar, blue-chip mentality because when people look at Kansas and football, it don’t really go hand-in-hand.” Senior leader Tyreak Sapp said. “He came here with a chip on his shoulder. I love the kid.”
While only being on campus a short time, Woods has quietly put the team on notice. Despite not being the most vocal guy, his presence has been felt.
"He is young and he is quiet, but Jayden Woods has set the tone.” strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles mentioned when asked about early leaders. “The guys are noticing, like, who is this kid?”
While Florida’s edge room is stacked full of talent and returns production with names such as Sapp and George Gumbs, Woods has shown all the intangibles to be an impact player with the Orange and Blue early. His impressive frame and work ethic add to what Florida saw from him on film.
"Great human being, tremendous effort, very intelligent, high motor, all the intangibles you could ask for in a player.” Gators co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said of the standout. “It's exciting to see. You think you got it, you hope, you think this is what you're recruiting, and he is everything you hope for as a football coach.”
Though in the early weeks of a long, tough fight for playing time, Woods has seemed to get off to a great start. While a big role should still not be expected, the former high four-star recruit could see usage similar to five-star signee LJ McCray last season as a rotational player who could earn more time with good play.
As of now, he remains just another player to keep an eye on during a Gator’s spring filled with excitement.