LB Myles Graham Confirms Future with Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham has confirmed his future plans: he will remain with the program for the 2026 season.

Graham, Florida's leading tackler in 2025, confirmed his decision to stick with the Gators for his junior season in a joint announcement with Florida Victorious, UF's official NIL collective partner.

"It means the world to me, man, no matter what, you know, like they say in all kinds of weather, no matter what's going on. I'm a Gator through and through; I love the University of Florida," Graham said. "I love being a Gator. I love my Gator family."

Graham has been regarded as one of Florida's most important players to retain for Jon Sumrall's first season as the head coach. The son of former UF running back Earnest Graham, Graham led Florida with 76 tackles as a sophomore after a 30-tackle campaign as a freshman.

The announcement does not come as a surprise, either, as Graham was one of the players to tweet his excitement for Sumrall's hiring. Graham was also in attendance for Sumrall's introductory press conference on Dec. 1.

"He preached to me that he needs me here and, you know, the defense is going to run through me," Graham told Florida Victorious. "So he has a great appreciation for the linebacker position and him playing it. We can relate in that way and we can build our relationship in that way."

Graham is also the second major contributor to confirm plans to stay with the program after fellow legacy Vernell Brown III. Brown III, Florida's leading receiver in 2025, confirmed plans in a post to his Instagram account on Dec. 9.

"Being a legacy here is everything. I get to put on the 5, the same number my Dad (Florida All-SEC running back Earnest Graham) wore at Florida. I have Graham on my back. So, being a legacy means everything to me," he said at the beginning of the season. "We had some speakers come in and talk to the team and they preached to us that our last name is greater than our first name. Representing that every day it means the world to me. Having that is everything to me."

Florida has begun to experience roster attrition with multiple planned transfer portal entries announced over the last two days, including quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators are also still negotiating a possible return for star running back Jadan Baugh, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

In his first press conference as the Gators head coach, Sumrall said his first priority was roster retention but emphasized he would use the portal to fill holes in the roster.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," he said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

