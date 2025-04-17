FSU WR, Former Five-Star Recruit Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams plans to enter the transfer portal. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, he has two years of eligibility remaining.
As a recruit, he was one of the top incoming freshman in the nation. The former five-star talent was the No. 24 player and the No. 4 wide receiver on 247 Sports. He played in 17 games for rival Florida State, making 21 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns.
The Florida Gators offered Williams back on the 2023 recruiting trail. They offered him Jan. 11, 2021 and he paid two unofficial visits (March 4, 2022 and April 14, 2022). He saw action against Florida in 31-11 win over Florida State in the regular season finale last season. He had one reception for a loss of one yard.
The Gators fit the bill of a possible contender that Williams could jump to after their finish to last season. However, with the stacked wide receiver room the Gators already have, it's unlikley they'll pursue Williams.
It's not impossible, but the staff has seen a massive overall. They have top incoming freshman Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III coming in as well as transfer J.Michael Sturdivant, who has a high ceiling.
Eugene Wilson III will also be back to full health and Aidan Mizell is expected to see more playing time. It's hard to find a place for him for him where he would get more action than he did with FSU.
In his first season at Florida State, the Seminoles went 13-1 with an ACC Championship win over Louisville and a blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. They finished No. 6 in the AP Poll. In season two, they imploded to finish 2-10 with one FBS win (14-9 over Cal, Sept. 21).