Former Gators CB C.J. Henderson Talks Future First Purchase, NFL Matchups

As one of the best cornerbacks that have donned the orange and blue, former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson was selected with the ninth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A few days after being drafted, Henderson took to Instagram Live with the Jaguars digital reporter Ashlyn Sullivan to discuss his excitement for reaching his goal of making it into the NFL, first reaction, potential first purchase, and more.

When young players enter the league it's typically their first time getting a major paycheck in their lives, at least at that level of money - in the millions if they're drafted in the top 10. Henderson was asked by Sullivan what his first purchase would be as a member of the Jaguars, and he didn't disappoint.



With his first purchase, he will be getting a Dodge Demon, or as he called it, "a very fast car". Typically players brush away the topic and say 'a house for mom' or something in that vein, but not for Henderson, he knows what he wants already.

"I had it planned out for a while, so I'm trying to get it situated with which one I'm getting," Henderson told Sullivan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus, prospects around the league were not able to attend the draft live - having to settle for a fully virtual affair at home. Getting an opportunity to hear your name called and walk across the stage to give a handshake and hug to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is a once in a lifetime experience.

While Henderson was "upset a little bit" at first, he told Sullivan, all of that changed once he got the phone call that he was selected ninth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It was still a once in a lifetime moment that I'll take advantage of, and I'm still very thankful," Henderson said. I'm sure the rest of the prospects in our class are the same way. We have a lot of mature guys in our class."

Instead, Henderson sat at home with his family for what will surely be one of the most memorable moments of his life, not a bad concession.

On camera, many around the world assumed Henderson wasn't happy with his landing spot mainly due to his - almost stoic - look as he took in the moment with his family. However, Henderson says that's absolutely not the case and he was more shocked if anything.

"Yeah I didn't expect it," Henderson said of being selected in the top 10. "That was the point. I [saw] a lot of people saying I looked upset that I was going to Jacksonville. I was very excited, I was speechless. To be able to go that high to a team like that - a great team."

Henderson is set and ready to play with his new teammates, which includes a former Gator in right tackle Jawaan Taylor who heavily campaigned to the Jaguars organization for Henderson to be selected. Besides Taylor, Jaguars receiver DJ Chark Jr. and defensive end Josh Allen reached out to the young cornerback to offer their congratulations and welcome him to a team.

While he's played Chark one time in college, he's excited to compete against him again each and every day in practice. "Ready for those battles in practice again," he said.

Outside of his team, Henderson is excited to play against several receivers on the organization's upcoming schedule such as Odell Becham Jr. and Davante Adams, two of the best receivers in the NFL.

As for the quarterbacks he'd like to pick off? Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow top the list. "I'm gonna put Joe Burrow on my list, I never picked off Joe Burrow," Henderson told Sullivan.

"I plan to win defensive rookie of the year, I plan to make it to the Pro Bowl. I have high expectations I plan to live up to."