AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Cornerback C.J. Henderson to Participate in Virtual NFL Draft

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson is one of 58 prospects set to participate in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Just, he won't actually have to go anywhere for it. Amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, the NFL Draft will be held completely virtually and Henderson will participate from his home.

As originally scheduled, the draft will kick off on April 23rd and last through the 25th. The "Draft-A-Thon" will serve as a tribute event for health workers and first responders to the pandemic, while also raising funds to combat the virus. The event will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.

Contributions will be donated to American Red Cross, CDC Foundation’s All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, Meals on Wheels America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army, and United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

But, with no stage to walk across, what exactly will Henderson and the other invited prospects be doing on draft night while the majority of the nation is under a stay-at-home order? According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL will provide the invited prospects with two cameras to emulate a green room and stage-walk experience and provide interviews, including with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

It will certainly be an interesting event to watch unfold, as teams have expressed concerns regarding technological concerns and the safety of their homes by allowing a team IT worker to set up their draft stations - and vice versa.

But should all go to plan, Henderson will be one of the 24 Southeastern Conference prospects to participate in the 2020 NFL "Draft-A-Thon". He is the only prospect from Florida to receive an invite, though a total of eight former Gators participated in February’s NFL Combine.

Henderson is widely projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming selection ceremony.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Gators OL Commit: 'I Can Definitely Move a Defender Out of the Way'

As Florida looks to continue improving its run blocking, 2021 offensive line commit George Jackson could be an asset.

Zach Goodall

Where Are They Now: Former Gators Great RB Fred Taylor

While Taylor may have not dominated the collegiate scene for the majority of his career, the Gators legend left a mark at Florida that'll last forever.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Gatorwards

NFL Draft: Which Scheme is the Best Fit for Florida's C.J. Henderson?

Pro Football Focus shares what they believe Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson's best scheme fit is as he prepares to begin his NFL career.

Zach Goodall

Report: Gators INF Kirby McMullen to Return for Redshirt Senior Season

Gators infielder Kirby McMullen has been cleared to return for a redshirt senior season.

Zach Goodall

Report: Could College Football Playoff Expansion Be On the Horizon?

Stadium ran a survey of FBS athletic directors to get their opinion on a potential expansion of the College Football Playoff, and the results were overwhelmingly in favor.

Zach Goodall

2020 NFL Draft: A Florida Gators-Centric 7-round Mock Draft

With just over two weeks to go until the 2020 NFL Draft, it's time to take a look at just how many former Gators will find themselves joining the party.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators Forward Dontay Bassett Transfers to Weber State

The former Gators forward has found a new home.

Zach Goodall

Column: Scottie Lewis Will Be Florida's Best Player Next Season

The freshman star recruit announced Monday that he will return to Gainesville for his sophomore season. That is huge for the Gators.

Graham Marsh

Where Are They Now: Florida Gators Legend Joe Haden

As a member of arguably the best Florida Gators football team in history, cornerback Joe Haden has had a fantastic professional career and has yet to slow down.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Roundup: News and Musings for Your Tuesday Morning

Check out Tuesday's Gators Roundup, collecting all of the news and information you need regarding the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall