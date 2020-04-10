Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson is one of 58 prospects set to participate in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Just, he won't actually have to go anywhere for it. Amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, the NFL Draft will be held completely virtually and Henderson will participate from his home.

As originally scheduled, the draft will kick off on April 23rd and last through the 25th. The "Draft-A-Thon" will serve as a tribute event for health workers and first responders to the pandemic, while also raising funds to combat the virus. The event will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.

Contributions will be donated to American Red Cross, CDC Foundation’s All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, Meals on Wheels America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army, and United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

But, with no stage to walk across, what exactly will Henderson and the other invited prospects be doing on draft night while the majority of the nation is under a stay-at-home order? According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL will provide the invited prospects with two cameras to emulate a green room and stage-walk experience and provide interviews, including with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

It will certainly be an interesting event to watch unfold, as teams have expressed concerns regarding technological concerns and the safety of their homes by allowing a team IT worker to set up their draft stations - and vice versa.

But should all go to plan, Henderson will be one of the 24 Southeastern Conference prospects to participate in the 2020 NFL "Draft-A-Thon". He is the only prospect from Florida to receive an invite, though a total of eight former Gators participated in February’s NFL Combine.

Henderson is widely projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming selection ceremony.