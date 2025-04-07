Gators Should Pursue Former Recruiting Target, Clemson Transfer in Portal
A former Florida Gators defensive recruiting target could reportedly be available soon. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett Clemson cornerback Tavoy Feagin plans to enter the Transfer Portal.
The former four-star recruit was an Under Armour All-American in high school and has four years of eligibility remaining.
In what is expected to be his only season with the Tigers, Feagin played 11 defensive snaps over two games.
Florida was one of the 52 teams to offer Feagin a few years back. At one point, they were one of the final 10 teams in the running for his commitment. Ultimately, the Tampa native chose to head north to South Carolina and play at Clemson.
With the Gators on the upswing, this could be their chance to bring him. At the time he was looking at schools, Florida was recently coming off the collapse of the Dan Mullen regime and the first couple of seasons of the Napier era. While Napier has had his success bringing in high-quality recruits, it was going to be tough to convince everyone.
The Gators defensive back room has some key returning players. However, more long-term depth can only help the Gators and anyone can steal playing time at any time.
The success that the Gators secondary has had is certainly a good point to pitch should they pursue him.
The Gators' defense took major strides in the final four games of the season, going from 4-5 on the year to an 8-5 finish.
They forced 12 turnovers, including four against two ranked opponents (LSU and Ole Miss). They also racked up 20 sacks in that stretch. While some notable participants of that turnaround are heading to the draft, Feagin still has experienced players he would get to team up with.
Some notable examples are junior safety Jordan Castell and junior defensive backs Sharif Denson and Bryce Thornton.