Gators Freshman Fighting for Role in DL Rotation
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite being a true freshman, Florida Gators defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou could contribute early in 2025 due to roster inexperience at his position and his strong offseason.
“There's several. Jamari (Lyons), Michai Boireau, we got a freshman coming in there that takes a spot, Mbatchou,” defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said at the beginning of the team’s fall camp on who could replace former Gator Cam Jackson.
Mbatchou is early in his football career, having played only one year in high school after primarily focusing on basketball at Grayson (Ga.). Still, he impressed nearly every school in the country.
As a senior, he posted 30 tackles, 13 for loss, and three sacks. These numbers, combined with the eye test by the coaches, earned him offers from schools such as Florida, Auburn, and Texas.
His recruitment was not as simple as the staff might have hoped, though.
After initially committing to the Gators in July of 2024, he would decommit shortly after in October. Although the Gators never gave up on recruiting him, which led to his second and final pledge to them on Dec. 1, flipping from the Longhorns.
He also went against the grain of what most prospects opt for nowadays by enrolling in the summer and not being an early enrollee. That has not seemed to hurt his stock, though.
“I think they did a really good job of teaching him the basics, and I think his fundamentals – it’s impressive to me to think after one year, and not going to be a mid-year player, the guy just showed up late May, early June,” head coach Billy Napier said of him. “He’s a very impressive young man. He’s definitely got a bright future, and our goal is to help him get better every day, and maybe there's an opportunity for him to contribute at some point.”
In addition to his coaches, Mbatchou has also been impressing his fellow defensive linemen on the roster.
“That man right there, that’s different,” Lyons said. “He don’t even understand his strength right now because he’s still a puppy.”
Florida’s expected starting defensive tackle, Caleb Banks, mentioned that he and the other older guys in the room have been taking him under their wings since his arrival, as well.
“I love Joseph Mbatchou, man, he’s cool, man, and Jeramiah McCloud,” said Banks. “They’re great kids. They're learning the game. They're getting better. They're developing as players. I'm taking them under my wing. Jamari’s taking them under the wing, Michai is taking them under his wing as well. So they're getting better together as a group, and they’re going to be ready to go out there and ball.”
Mbatchou will have to compete with these guys for reps in the regular season, but the Gators rotate routinely on defense to keep the defense healthy and fresh at all times. Additionally, with there not being a lot of experience up the middle of the trenches, he’ll have an opportunity to succeed if he can make the most of his limited reps.
The Gators open with LIU on Aug. 30 and USF on Sept. 6. With these being the first two games, there is a chance Mbatchou can get some early reps this season to showcase what he can do for the defense later on in the year.