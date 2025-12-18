Gators to Lose Starting DL to Portal

Florida Gators starting defensive lineman Michai Boireau has announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2, per his agency.

Boireau, a 349 pound sophomore, played in nine games for Florida, racking up 20 total tackles, two sacks and an interception on the year. The former three star recruit out of Georgia had a career 63.9 PFF grade in two seasons as a Gator.

"I want to give all thanks to God for the opportunity to be a student-athlete at the University of Florida," he said in his announcement. "I'm truly thankful for my coaches, teammates, support staff, and everyone who played a role in my development on and off the field."

Boireau was a big part of Florida’s defense in 2025, playing the second most snaps of any defensive lineman behind Brendan Bett. Filling in for Gators star Caleb Banks for much of the year, he was credited with the sixth most hurries of any Gators defender.

“Expediential growth,” veteran George Gumbs said when asked about what he saw from Boireau throughout the year. “Him being an all-around player, he’s been able to do everything from stopping to run and pass rushing so I can’t ask anything more from him.”

While impressing throughout the season, the sophomore's biggest highlight came in the Gators thrilling late win over Mississippi State, dropping back in coverage and securing the victory with an interception in the last minute of the game.

BIG MAN INT TO SEAL THE WIN FOR THE GATORS 😱🚨@GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/5NTLvuPWv9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 18, 2025

“Coach called a play where the two D tackles drop back in coverage. I knew where my zone was, dropped back in my zone. I seen the quarterback looking at me, because I read the quarterback's eyes. Seen that ball coming to me, put my hands up and caught it,” Boireau said on the play. “Last time I had an interception was probably like in high school. I had a pick in an All-Star Game. That doesn't compare to this one (smiling). I guarantee you that.”

Already slim at the position with Banks heading to the NFL draft, the sophomore's departure is a big hit for new coach Jon Sumrall and Florida as they battle to retain important parts of their roster. The Gators position group now sits with Bett, Jamari Lyons, Jeremiah McCloud and Joseph Mbatchou expected to return, though none have officially announced their plans just yet.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

