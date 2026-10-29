Gators LB Myles Graham's Painful Admission on Clash with No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham and his defense bottled up the Texas Longhorns two weeks ago in their 27-24 victory. The Gators' defense held Arch Manning and Texas to just 278 yards of total offense, but Graham knows the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs present an even bigger challenge this week.

Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the No. 1 scoring offense in the SEC, and the Bulldogs are third in passing at 272.1 yards per game.

"Gunner Stockton, he's a winner," Graham said on Wednesday. "You gotta respect it. He's a winner; he's a football player. He's gonna put the team on his back. He's gonna make the throws that he needs to make, and it's a great challenge that we're excited for."

Stockton is in his second year as the starter for Georgia. He's passed for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns in the Bulldogs' seven games. He had 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions last year, including 223 yards and two touchdowns against an interception in the Bulldogs' 24-20 win over Florida last year.

That win was the fifth straight for the Bulldogs over the Gators, and it's a streak that Graham is eager to end.

"I haven't won a game versus these guys since I've been here," Graham admitted. "So I'm ready for the opportunity. I can't wait."

Florida vs. Georgia is one of the top rivalry games in the nation, even if neither team is exactly eachother's biggest historical rival. And there's a little more on the line this year. ESPN thinks the winner of this game controls its College Football Playoffs destiny.

"It's a huge game. It counts for a lot. It's a rivalry. It counts in the regular record and the SEC record, so this is a huge game. We know that it's an opportunity of a lifetime, and we want to be in this position. We're excited for it. We'll capitalize on it."

Graham isn't the only player on this team who's seen too many Bulldogs celebrations, but with so many new faces, it's up to the veterans to help instill that primal distaste for the red and black.

"We all have to get those guys that haven't been part of it to understand how monumental this game is. It means everything, and we haven't been on the right side of it. And we have to find a way to climb back out of the hole, so we're excited for it."

Running back Jadan Baugh won't need any extra motivation. Baugh was in the same recruiting class as Graham, and he went to high school about 60 miles west of Athens and the University of Georgia.

"It wasn't too hot (of an interest)," Baugh said this week of Georgia's interest in him as a player. "Like I said, they was looking over me and I didn't too much care. But Florida gave me a platform. They brought me in with open arms to just go out there and play the best ball I can play."

The Gators are going to need to be their best on both sides of the ball, and they have talent and leadership to get it done.

The game kicks off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

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