Former Gators LB Lerentee McCray Sounds Off About UF-UGA, Anthony Richardson

A passionate former Gators linebacker made it known who he's got in the Florida-Georgia faceoff this weekend.

Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

The Florida Gators are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, an event that brings out the most competitive spirit from not only the players participating in the epic rivalry showdown but from past players, too.

On Thursday, former Gators, and current Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Lerentee McCray didn't mince words when talking about his former team facing off against his former most-hated team. He also didn't mince words when he suggested who the team ought to start at quarterback.

He had a lot to say, especially some not-so-nice words for the Bulldogs on the other side of the field.

His impassioned speech made shortly following a grueling day of practice in the pros with the Jaguars was a must-listen, must-see event.

McCray would make mention of the reluctance of those going for Georgia, or those who have played for Georgia in the past to take the points against him - the Gators are currently 14.5-point underdogs. They wouldn't do it, McCray said, because they don't know what it feels like to be the No. 1 school in the nation, they're not used to it.

"When you are the number one team in the nation and you're playing against an underprivileged opponent you got to give them points, that's part of being number one, you know I'm saying? Georgia guys, they don't know how to do that because they don't know what it feel like to be number one," said McCray.

"They never even seen the national championship in how many years? I ain't play football in college in like eight, nine years you know I mean? Like, and I still know what it feel like to win a national championship. They still don't know. Since they childhood they don't know what it feel like."

It's true, Georgia hasn't won a National Championship game since 1980. That's 41 years since the team has hoisted the trophy. Potentially, two generations of Bulldogs fans haven't seen a championship. For McCray, he played for Florida from 2008-12, and was a part of the team's BCS National Championship victory in the 2008 season.

"So, it don't even matter if they win, they gotta win the natty, win the natty. That's what they need to do," McCray continued. "Y'all number one, so win the natty. We don't wanna hear it. Yeah, you may beat Florida, we down, you know what I'm saying, we gotta do something, but win the natty then you can prove your point whatever.

"All y'all Georgia Bulldogs win the natty. Y'all ain't win a national championship in over 40 years, 50 years y'all talking too much. Just go get you a cocktail and sit down. We don't even gotta talk about all that. You know what I'm saying?"

But really, it was what McCray said at the end of his speech that drew the ear of many Gators fans on Thursday. His impassioned support for the program to start redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson, a major point of discussion heading into this week's game.

"Because when we really get in the game, they put AR-15 in there, if AR-15 start, they all better watch out."

So, there you have it, McCray is among the many that believe Richardson should start, but will head coach Dan Mullen? It appears we will find out on Saturday.

