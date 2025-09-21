Gators OL Disappoints in Loss to Miami
Entering the season, the Florida Gators' offensive line was being heralded as one of the best in the country. They were supposed to have the experience and the talent to deal with any opposing defensive line that was pitted against them.
However, they were anything but that against Miami, disappointing in both passing and running situations on nearly every drive during Saturday's 26-7 loss.
For starters, none of the Gators’ offensive linemen had a PFF grade above 70. The closest to that number was Knijeah Harris, who received a 64.5 offensive grade.
The numbers get even worse when focusing on pass and run blocking situations in isolation. There were just two Gators to have a 70-grade or better pass blocking grade, and only one of them was an offensive lineman in starting center Jake Slaughter (70.6). Outside of him, every offensive lineman who saw the field had a PFF pass blocking grade below 35.
Two of Florida's offensive linemen in backup right tackle Bryce Lovett and starting right guard Damieon George Jr. recorded a 0.0 pass blocking grade.
Florida’s pass blocking deficiencies can also be highlighted by the four sacks from the Hurricanes' defense.
“We did have some issues with protection," head coach Billy Napier said.
What can also be viewed as frustrating for Florida is the drop-off from the offensive line’s strong performance in the previous week against LSU. Four of the five starting linemen from that game received a pass-blocking grade of 76 or higher, with two receiving an 80-grade or higher.
As for the offensive line’s efforts on runs, it was slightly better than the pass protection, but not by much.
Harris, once again, led the way for the Gators in the trenches with a 70.2 grade. After him, the numbers trend downwards. George Jr. received a 63.2 run-blocking grade, Caden Jones a 59.0, Slaughter a 57.4 and Austin Barber a 52.4.
The more worrying numbers from the contest with the Hurricanes were the yards after contact for the Gators' running backs. Starter Jadan Baugh recorded 46 yards, 33 of which came after contact, while backup Ja’Kobi Jackson logged 39 rushing yards, with 32 of them coming after contact, according to PFF.
27 of Jackson's yards came on one rush.
On Miami's side, Mark Fletcher Jr. had 116 rushing yards against the Gators' defense, and 73 yards came after contact. CharMar Brown had 80 rushing yards, and 54 of them came after contact. The duo combined for three touchdowns.
It is hard to get anything going on offense when the plays are being busted from the start, and that is what was happening on most of the plays for the Gators. They will have a bye week to clean this up before hosting the Texas Longhorns in Week 6.