Gators Starting TE to Enter Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators starting tight end Hayden Hansen has decided to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere, announcing on Thursday his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

"These past four years have been nothing short of a blessing," Hansen said in his announcement. "Graduating here and becoming a Gator alumni is something I will always hold dear."

Hansen has spent the last four seasons at Florida, flipping to the Gators from Louisiana in the 2022 class after former head coach Billy Napier left the Ragin' Cajuns for UF. After redshirting as a true freshman, Hansen started the last 34 of 37 games over the last three seasons, recording 57 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns.

He set or tied career-highs in receptions (30), yards (254) and touchdowns (two) in 2025 while splitting time with Tony Livingston at the position.

Hansen is the second tight end to announce plans to enter the portal after redshirt freshman Amir Jackson and 15th total Gator. Additionally, he is the fifth player with starting experience to leave after quarterback DJ Lagway, safety Jordan Castell, receiver Aidan Mizell and linebacker Grayson Howard.

Meanwhile, linebacker Myles Graham has confirmed plans to remain with the program for 2026, while running back Jadan Baugh remains undecided as new head coach Jon Sumrall fights to retain him.

"I have a lot of respect for what he's done," Sumrall said recently of Baugh. "We'd love to have the opportunity to retain him. It's one of the top priorities right now... would love for him to stay."

Still, the Gators will have plenty of attrition ahead of 2026, something Sumrall has planned for and is used to after his time at Tulane.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached. So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

