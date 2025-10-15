Gators' Path to Offensive Success Against Mississippi State
Mississippi State's unbalanced defensive production will open the door to a big day for the Florida Gators. The Bulldogs head to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to play a Florida team that continues to look for consistency.
While not a walkover, MSU's defense provides not only a stern test but also an opportunity.
No-Fly Zone
The Bulldogs thrive with the ball in the air. Their pass defense surrenders 171.8 yards per game, ranking 24th in FBS. Typically, the strength of stopping the pass resides up front.
However, MSU thrives with a secondary-first approach, where the defense's back end provides the most significant impact, running a 3-3-5 scheme that accentuates their strengths. For example, defensive backs account for seven of the team's eight interceptions. Those eight interceptions are tied for first in the SEC.
Cornerback Kelley Jones is the best coverage player the Bulldogs deploy and one of the better cornerbacks in the nation. According to Pro Football Sports Network, Jones allows just a 25 percent catch percentage with a minimum of 100 snaps in coverage, ranking second in FBS. At six-foot-three, Jones uses length to thrive in press coverage, using his levers to disrupt and redirect at the line of scrimmage.
On top of that, he’s a willing tackler who does not mind contact.
Plus, coaches laud him as one of the fastest players on the team with long strides and the ability to drive down on the ball. On top of that, Jones's ball skills allow him to flash late hands and to deflect passes as the wideout touches the ball. As a result, that eliminates any potential pass interference calls. Florida needs to run bunch formations at Jones, forcing him to sift through the wash, giving their wideouts a freer release.
Running with Purpose
MSU's run is as porous as their pass defense is effective, ranked 101st in FBS, allowing 162.6 yards on the ground. You can attribute part of that to the 3-3-5, with the emphasis focusing on the backend. Still, teams attempt 37.6 rushes per game, daring the Bulldogs to stop them, which they do not.
Saturday's game screams for Jadan Baugh to enjoy his third career game with at least 20 carries. The last time he toted the ball that often was a 27-attempt, 107-yard effort in the upset victory over Texas. The downhill approach could wear Mississippi State down by halftime.
Bottom Line
The Gators' offense's main nemesis is their own playcalling.
If Florida can lean on the run to move the ball, the Bulldogs will need to send another defender towards the line of scrimmage. Jones' inevitable battle with wideout Dallas Wilson on the outside could serve as the crucial point of the game.
UF's offense possesses profound advantages on paper. They just need to make it happen on the field.