Five Gators Named to 2025 All-SEC Teams

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 All-SEC Teams, where the Florida Gators had five players named members of the different teams. Four of the five Gators (Slaughter, Barber, Smack and Underwood) had been tabbed in the Coaches’ All-SEC Team preseason lists back in August.

Jake Slaughter │Center │R-Sr. │Sparr, Fla.

The Rimington Trophy Finalist earns his second All-SEC First Team selection, after being named to the team in 2024. This season, Slaughter played as the starting center in all 12 contests and logged a total of 748 snaps. He allowed just one sack, one quarterback hit and two hurries to close out the season.

For his performance, Slaughter earned a season PFF Pass Block grade of 87.1 after having a grade 70.0 or higher in 11 of the Gators games this season. Sluaghter also earned a PFF Offense grade of 78.9 and a Run Block grade of 78.9. Slaughter ranks eighth in the country for his PFF Run Block, Pass Block and Offense grades and ranks fifth in the country for his Zone Run Block grade with a 80.3.

Jadan Baugh│ Running Back │So. │ Atlanta, Ga.

Baugh was selected for the Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team for his performance at running back. Baugh started in all 12 games this season, carrying the ball 220 times for 1,170 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also collected 31 receptions for 185 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. In his 2025 season, Bauch became the 10th Gator all-time to rush for 1,000 yarards in a single season following his 266 yard performance against Florida State, second-most in a single game in program history. He came in at third in the SEC for his 1,170 yards and 14th in all of FBS this season, and also came in at sixth most in a single season in UF history.

Austin Barber │Offensive Lineman │R-Sr. │Jacksonville, Fla.

Barber played as the starting left tackle in all 12 games this season and had 25 consecutive starts for the Gators. He logged a total of 750 snaps and earned a PFF Run Block grade of 82.2 and an Offense grade of 78.0. Barber’s PFF Offense grade ranked third and his Run Block grade was the highest among the Gators.

Trey Smack │Kickoff Specialist │Sr. │Severna Park, Md.

Smack amassed 3,384 yards and 46 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs. He had a career high 641 yards off 10 kickoffs in the Gators season opener against LIU.

Smack also served as the Gators primary place kicker, where he went 27-28 (100-101 in carrer) and had five 50+ yard field goals for the season. His 54-yard field goal against then No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 1, 2025 broke a program record of the most 50+ yard field goals in a career, totaling nine of Smack as a Gator. He then extended this total against FSU with another 54-yard field goal to make his final count 10 50+ yard field goals to end his time as a Gator.

Rocco Underwood │Long Snapper │R-Sr. │Lake Mary, Fla.

Underwood served as the Gators primary long snapper for all 12 game this season. He recorded 103 total snaps, 52 for punt coverage and 51 for FG/XP. Underwood amassed two tackles this season, one against then No. 3 LSU on Sept. 13 and one against then No. 7 Ole Miss Nov. 15. Underwood collected a fumble recovery against Kentucky after a muffed punt by the Wildcats to put the Gators in scoring range to collect their only touchdown of the game.

