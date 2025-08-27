Gators RBs Embracing Sharing the Load
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson play rock, paper, scissors for the first reps at running back during practice.
The Florida Gators duo, both talented enough for starting roles in the SEC, could be selfish about touches and playing time as two of the more exciting backs in the conference. Instead, they don’t let personal goals outweigh what is more important.
“We're all here for one goal," Jackson said Monday. "... That's my teammate. That's my brother. No matter what, we're all here for one thing. Just knowing that, and just take it from there."
While Baugh exploded on the scene as a freshman, rushing for 673 yards and becoming the popular pick to lead the Gators backfield in 2025, Jackson has continued to do what he has done throughout his career: succeed outside of the spotlight.
Though both are fighting for the same starting spot this season, they continue to help each other get better.
“We just got a stronger bond in the weight room and the film room,” Jackson said. “We got in earlier in the summer and watched some film from this past year and critiqued it and just tried to give each other ideas on things we could've done on that run so we could be better."
Combining for almost 1,200 yards on the ground a year ago, the two enter 2025 primed for big years in a Billy Napier offense that features a rotation of backs. Likely to be leaned upon early and often, the unit as a whole plays with pride.
“We take pride in the running game. We want to do everything we need to do as far as running backs: block, run the ball, execute," Jackson said. “Whatever the game plan is, what coach has, we just try to execute it. Whether that's passing to us or giving us the ball to run it, we just try to execute."
Similar to how their games of rock, paper, scissors usually go both ways, the battle for the lead back is still neck-and-neck just days away from opening kickoff. While the saying "If you have two starters you have none" usually applies at the quarterback position, the Gators' duo believes their dual-starter possibility could lead to one of the best backfields in the country.
“It's a possibility,” Jackson said. “We just try to take it day-by-day and do what we need to do.”
Though both will likely see plenty of touches this season, the Gators will still need to send out one player to open the game Aug. 30 against LIU, possibly to be decided by whoever picks scissors over paper to get the rock first
Kickoff against the Sharks on Saturday is at 7 p.m. inside The Swamp with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.