Former Gators Staffer Joins Billy Napier’s Staff at JMU

As new Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall rounds out his staff, members of Billy Napier’s former regime are beginning to land in new roles elsewhere.

Former Gators personnel quality control staffer Ross Bares will be joining Napier, who is now the head coach at James Madison University, to become JMU’s Director of Scouting.

James Madison is hiring Florida personnel quality control staffer Ross Bares as its Director of Scouting, a source tells @247Sports.



Bares has also spent time at LSU and Louisiana in his career. Played a big role in Florida's scouting operation the last few years. pic.twitter.com/peRy52aeO4 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 13, 2025

Bares has been part of Napier’s staff in some capacity dating back to 2021, when he served as a recruiting intern and player personnel staffer at Louisiana, before following him to Florida to become a player personnel assistant in 2022.

He earned a promotion in February 2023, being bumped up to a quality control role that he held until accepting his new role at James Madison.

The LSU alum is the third former member of Billy Napier’s staff to follow him to James Madison, joining former linebackers coach Rob Bala, who will serve as defensive coordinator, and Jacob LaFrance, Florida’s former general manager, who will take on the role of JMU’s associate athletic director for football.

LaFrance and Bares played key roles in spearheading Napier’s recruiting efforts, helping Florida sign back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes and previously contributing to three No. 1-ranked classes in the Sun Belt during their time at Louisiana.

Since the two arrived at Florida, the program has produced the most freshman All-SEC players in the conference.

From last year’s coaching staff, several former assistants will remain in the SEC. Former running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has accepted a role as associate head coach and running backs coach at Texas, while former defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and cornerbacks coach Deron Wilson have taken the same positions at Arkansas. Former special teams coordinator Joe Houston will take on that role at Louisiana State University.

Sumrall has already made some moves of his own, most recently adding former University of Central Florida defensive backs coach Brandon Harris to lead Florida’s unit. Alongside Harris, former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner will serve as Florida’s new play-caller, former Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White will lead the defense, and former Gators National Championship-winning offensive tackle Phil Trautwein will take over as the program’s offensive line coach.

So far, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman is the only coach from last season’s staff who is expected to be retained.

At his introductory press conference, Sumrall made it clear that his approach to assembling a staff would be driven by fit, not familiarity.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," Sumrall said. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

