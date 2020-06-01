Gators Legend Tim Tebow Shares Message of Prayer Following 'Horrific' Floyd Killing

Over the past several days, many around the country and throughout the world have joined together in protest of police brutality and the social injustice too-long bestowed upon African Americans, particularly in the United States.

This has come shortly following the tragic killing of an African American, Minnesota resident George Floyd who was killed in police custody. One former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

As many have come together to protest, plenty of public figures, particularly in the sporting arena have spoken out against the actions which took place last week, some expressing their sympathies, others demanding change. Regardless, the sporting community and world have seemingly come together and that includes Gators head coach Dan Mullen along with the University of Florida President, Kent Fuchs, Gators defensive line coach David Turner and now, Gators legend Tim Tebow.

Tebow, in a very long message of prayer and faith, began by expressing feelings of sadness and despair as he and his wife watched the events over the weekend unfold, stating:

What happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd was absolutely horrific. As my wife, Demi, and I watched the events unfold, she started to cry and my heart sank with sadness. Over the past several days, I spent a lot of time reflecting, listening, and in prayer... Demi and I actually just finished praying. We prayed for this country, for the family of George Floyd, for the families who have lost someone simply because of their skin color, and everyone who has been negatively judged by the color of their skin or background. A couple of days ago, we had the chance to celebrate one of my friends, mentors, and heroes of the faith, Ravi Zacharias, at his memorial. Ravi was from India and traveled all across the globe sharing the good news of the Gospel. Ravi became well known for his ability to argue for & articulate the Christian faith. But the reason people were continually drawn to him was because of the way he loved them. He didn’t just want to win a debate, he wanted to help and love people. As I left his memorial service, I felt this was what our world needed. I believe two of the strongest things that bring people together are— 1. Jesus, and 2. Loving people. That is how Ravi spent his life and it’s my biggest goal in life – to love Jesus, to make Him known, and to love people. When we negatively judge someone based on the color of their skin, we’re not just making a negative judgement on that person or a particular race...we’re actually making a judgment against God. What we’re saying is, “God, you messed up. God you made a mistake.” God doesn’t mess up.

God doesn’t make mistakes.

God created every one of us in His image.

God is not a skin color.

God is love.

He is the essence of love.

I was made, and you were made, in love, by love, and for love. The Bible says, “For God so loved the world...” That doesn’t mean a piece of it, a certain race, or a certain skin color. That means God loves the ENTIRE world. God gave His son, Jesus, for all people. And His desire is for us to also love all people. To love Everyone. I’m grateful that I was born in the Philippines and have had the opportunity to travel the world the last 17 years. What I have realized is that what brings us together and binds us is not a skin color, but love. God’s love and the appreciation that.. He created everyone differently and gave each of us our own DNA. No two people are alike. There are no duplicates and no number two’s. My encouragement is that we can come together not to simply look past skin color or be colorblind but to appreciate the unique ways in which... God designed us. We are all uniquely created, and all His masterpiece. We need to embrace the differences in every single person. I truly believe the way to come together is to understand the value and worth of every single person because it’s God who gives us that... Everyone is a masterpiece, everyone is special, and everyone is worth our love. “Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.”

1 John 4:11

Tebow has been known to be very outspoken when it comes to his Christian faith and has done countless good for the world due to his philanthropic work, including the Tim Tebow Foundation which has given back to children around the world through faith.

As many in America continue to grieve for its fallen brothers and sisters in the hands of hatred, the messages have resonated throughout communities, with many donning signs and symbols of "Black Lives Matter" for not only Floyd, but also the countless others who have fallen due to the deeply-rooted hatred embedded in America.

Names such as Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Freddie Grey, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Samuel Dubose, Terrence Crutcher, and many, many others ring through social media, along with the protests that will continue, seemingly, until justice has been served.