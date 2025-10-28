Gators Transfer Lee Named to Jerry West Award Watch List
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee to its watch list for the Jerry West Award, given to the nation's best shooting guard.
Lee, a senior two-guard transfer from Princeton, expects to play a significant role within the offense, giving UF a different look than they had during their championship run as he looks to cap off a stellar collegiate career.
Background
When Lee chose Florida, he saw a familiar face from a winning period in his career, his former Perkiomen School teammate, Thomas Haugh. The duo led the Panthers to a state title. Lee committed to Princeton, scoring 1,154 points in 91 career games. Lee's Tigers made the NCAA tournament during his freshman season. Moreover, Lee earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in consecutive seasons.
“Florida just honestly checked all the boxes. [It] felt like the perfect fit. [The] team has a really good culture, and it’s something I want to be a part of and build on, so I’m super excited for the opportunity. Coach Golden reached out to me right when I got in the portal while they were in San Antonio for the Final Four,” Lee shared with the Daily Princetonian after committing. “[Golden] taking the time to try and show his interest meant a lot.”
Head Coach Todd Golden waited for almost the exact moment that Lee entered the transfer portal. The Gators were prepping for the biggest basketball weekend in almost 20 years, yet he saw a player who fit his system in Lee.
Skills
Lee is a slasher with a mid-range game and a budding three-point shot, making a career-high 36.6 percent of his shots from behind the arc last season.
The transfer loves to break defenders off the drive, varying dribble speed between hesitation and a strong first step. Lee looks determined to drive into the paint, trying to get to the basket at breakneck speed. As a Gator, he must improve his outside shot to space the floor and keep defenses honest.
"With him playing off the ball, we want to get him in positions where he's a decisionmaker and a playmaker," Golden said last month. "So you want to get him there whether it's a zoom action or a you let him bring it up, let him play over a ball screen, where he's getting downhill, going to his right hand. He's very capable as a playmaker going left or right as well.
As a passer, Lee displays good spatial awareness.
"He's fantastic," Golden said last month. "I think his feel for the game, his ability to find guys shots is something that will benefit everyone he plays with this year."
Overview
Lee thrived in smaller environs. Now, he will face the SEC grind. The Gators will go with a two-guard setup instead of the three-guard lineup they featured a year ago. That speaks to Golden's ability to positively impact Lee on the team.
How will he fare with the defending champs?