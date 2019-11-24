Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Win Final Bye Week, Jump Two Spots in AP Top 25

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have won the final bye week of the 2019 season.

Despite not playing this week, the Gators have found themselves two spots higher in the AP Top 25 compared to a week ago. Florida (9-2, 6-2 SEC) stands at the No. 8 ranking in the Week 14 AP Poll, after standing at No. 10 for Week 13.

This ranking, which should be similar in the weekly College Football Playoff rankings that get released on Tuesday, should have Florida feeling comfortable with their chances of appearing in a New Year's Six Bowl for the second season in a row.

There were no major shakeups to the Top 10 other than the fall of formerly No. 6 Oregon, which also does Florida favors. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac 12) dropped into the teens down to No. 14

The Gators remain the top two-loss team in the weekly poll.

As for the rest of the SEC, nothing has changed. LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) holds onto the No. 1 spot, with No. 4 Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC), No. 5 Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) and No. 16 Auburn (8-3, 4-3 SEC) sticking in place as well.

Florida will close off its 2019 regular season at home against Florida State (6-5, 4-4 ACC) on Saturday at 7:30 P.M.

You can check out the rest of the poll here.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Begin Senior Sendoff

Zach Goodall
0

Florida has begun to honor their senior class on social media prior to Senior Day.

Zach Goodall

Something to think about whenever you have doubts about Dan Mullen...

0
Zach Goodall

Did Florida peak one week too late this year? …

0

Mullen, Several Gators Named Semifinalists for National Awards

Zach Goodall
0

The Gators are getting some national recognition for their performance in 2019.

Making the Case: Eight Gators Who Could Declare Early for the NFL Draft

Zach Goodall
1 0

Breaking down which Florida Gators should or shouldn't declare early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brian Smith

2021 FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL TOP 50 This initial list stems from the following criteria: talented…

1

Three Takeaways: Florida Hoops Flips A Switch, Handles Miami 78-58

Donavon Keiser
0

In their most dominant performance of the season, the Florida Gators defeated the Miami Hurricanes by 20 points on Friday.

The Biggest Surprise of Florida's 2019 Season, Not Named Kyle Trask

Zach Goodall
1 1

What has been the biggest surprise of Florida's 2019 season not named Kyle Trask? Hint: He's still included.

Brian Smith

GATORS AFTER NEW DEFENSIVE TACKLE TARGET They say you can’t teach size. Considering the size of the…

0

What Was Life Like the Last Time Florida Beat Florida State In The Swamp?

GrahamMarsh_
0

It was 2009. It was Tim Tebow's senior day the last time Florida beat FSU in The Swamp. What was life like then? Lets look back.