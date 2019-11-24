Gators Win Final Bye Week, Jump Two Spots in AP Top 25

The Florida Gators have won the final bye week of the 2019 season.

Despite not playing this week, the Gators have found themselves two spots higher in the AP Top 25 compared to a week ago. Florida (9-2, 6-2 SEC) stands at the No. 8 ranking in the Week 14 AP Poll, after standing at No. 10 for Week 13.

This ranking, which should be similar in the weekly College Football Playoff rankings that get released on Tuesday, should have Florida feeling comfortable with their chances of appearing in a New Year's Six Bowl for the second season in a row.

There were no major shakeups to the Top 10 other than the fall of formerly No. 6 Oregon, which also does Florida favors. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac 12) dropped into the teens down to No. 14

The Gators remain the top two-loss team in the weekly poll.

As for the rest of the SEC, nothing has changed. LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) holds onto the No. 1 spot, with No. 4 Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC), No. 5 Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) and No. 16 Auburn (8-3, 4-3 SEC) sticking in place as well.

Florida will close off its 2019 regular season at home against Florida State (6-5, 4-4 ACC) on Saturday at 7:30 P.M.

You can check out the rest of the poll here.