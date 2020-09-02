SI.com
Georgia Bulldogs QB Jamie Newman Opts Out of 2020 Football Season

Demetrius Harvey

The Gators have struck a bit of luck within the SEC as Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jamie Newman is expected to opt out, according to multiple reports including a report from Yahoo Sports writer Pete Thamel.

Soon after Thamel's report, Newman issued his own statement via social media, confirming that he will be opting out of 2020.

"With much prayer and discussion with my family I would like to announce that due to the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic I will officially opt-out of this football season to prepare for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft," Newman wrote.

"I would like to thank coach smart for extending the opportunity for me to be part of the University of Georgia Football program. Although my time has been short I've built some great relationships and I've had a chance to continue my development. As I prepare for the journey ahead, I remain hopeful and excited about what the future holds especially during these challenging times in our world."  

Newman joined the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer via the transfer portal after spending the first few years of his career with Wake Forest. His decision could now pave the way for fellow transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels who transferred from USC this season if he is fully cleared after tearing his ACL at the end of last season.

In Newman, the Bulldogs were set to field a quarterback that completed 220 out of 361 of his passes last season while throwing 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a junior. Now, the Bulldogs will have to change their expected plan and move forward with a new quarterback as Newman prepares for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Many players, including LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, have decided to opt out this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the unpredictable nature of the virus and the health and safety of athletes, several colleges have shut down their fall sports. The SEC, however, is expected to move forward with the first games slated to take off on Sept. 26.

For the Gators, having Newman out so soon before the season is expected to take place could be a good thing. With uncertainty throughout the conference, Florida is one of the few top teams to return its starting quarterback, Kyle Trask, from a season ago.

