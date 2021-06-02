Gervon Dexter, Girlfriend Bri, Give Back During Memorial Day Weekend

Florida Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and girlfriend Bri spent time over the weekend supplying the less fortunate with food and water.

Photo credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

What appears as a simple gesture of goodwill, Florida Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and his girlfriend, Bri, gave back in a big way, supplying the less fortunate with food over Memorial Day weekend.

It's not something that Dexter and Bri are new to, they've given back before but simply haven't always posted videos.

However, in an effort to spread awareness and perhaps give others motivation to do the same, the two would spend their Memorial Day weekend documenting themselves giving back, supplying the less fortunate with food and water.

"If me and her can do it, people who are a little wealthier and healthier than us, they should be able to do it too," Dexter said in the video posted on YouTube.

"I love seeing people smile, I love seeing people happy," Bri would later add.

The two would spend the rest of the day collecting food from McDonald's, including 20 McChickens and other treats that they passed out to the less fortunate, those that haven't been put in the position to get even the basic needs of a human on a day-to-day basis.

The day would be successful as they were able to eventually hand out all of the food bought for the less fortunate throughout the day. What seems like just simply an act of kindness for some, can mean so much for others as they go through life, especially during this time as many have become displaced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the gridiron, Dexter, a true sophomore at Florida, will continue his career and is expected to become a major part of the defense this season. With many players departing to the NFL Draft, Dexter's importance has gone up on the inside of the team's defensive line.

Last season, the 6-foot-6, 308-pound defensive tackle began the season as a key contributor, accounting for the first interception of the year. He would end the season with 20 total tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss and a half-sack to go along with the interception playing a reserve role.

While football is certainly a priority for Dexter moving forward, giving back is another goal he and many athletes around the country have demonstrated time and time again.

That's not the most important story of the day, however, and giving back shows the other side of Dexter that many perhaps didn't know before. If his act of charity can help just one other person, it'll all be worth it.