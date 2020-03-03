AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Grading Former Gators DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Rookie Season

Demetrius Harvey

Unapologetic, firey, and confident. Former Florida Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, 5-foot-11, 208-pounds, exhibited all of these traits throughout his tenure as a member of Florida's back seven prior to declaring early for the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season, Gardner-Johnson, the 2019 fourth-round, 105th overall draft choice, showcased all of the skills learned while at Florida under multiple defensive coordinators.

As a versatile weapon in the Gators secondary, Gardner-Johnson proved his worth on defense and eventually would earn a starting role at safety during his sophomore season. During his Sophomore season, Gardner-Johnson accumulated 58 tackles (34 solos), six tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions.

The former Florida defensive back particularly excelled during his junior season after head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham moved the former safety to the team's STAR position, essentially a nickelback role within Gators' defense.

During his three-year career with the Gators, Garnder-Johnson recorded 161 tackles (92 solos), 15.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, nine interceptions, and three touchdowns.

As has been the case for prospects before Gardner-Johnson, the Florida defensive back was projected to go early in the draft - potentially in the second round -, before unexpectedly falling, primarily due to concern over where the former Gators versatile defender would play.

For the Saints, Gardner-Johnson took the field primarily as a special teams player initially, earning only spot duty early on in his career before a two-game suspension in October sidelined starting nickelback P.J. Williams. Gardner-Johnson would take full advantage of the situation, earning praise form Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“We’ve seen it in training camp,” New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said of Gardner-Johnson in October. “We’ve seen it in preseason. He’s extremely competitive, I like that about him. He plays hard and has got really good ball skills. We’ve gotten some good production out of him. In games like this when they were in a lot of four-receiver sets, you can’t have enough of those guys.”

During Williams' two-game suspension, Gardner-Johnson performed admirably in games against the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. Accounting for 11 tackles (nine solos), three tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and four passes defended, the former Florida defensive back proved to be a steal for New Orleans rather quickly.

Due to his play, Gardner-Johnson would earn snaps in place Williams, who has been up-and-down during his four-year career with the Saints. After playing only 64 defensive snaps over the first six games of the season, the former Gator would play 373 snaps over the final 10 games of the season.

In his first full season in the NFL, Gardner Johnson accumulated 46 total tackles (35 solos), six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, one interception, and eight passes defended.

Gardner-Johnson earned a defensive rating of 70.8, according to Pro Football Focus while allowing only 32 receptions on 51 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns on the year. His best performance would come in a week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons where the rookie would record his first career interception, allowing only two receptions for 18 yards.

Gardner-Johnson looks to become a staple part of the Saints' defense next season. With the NFL moving more and more towards a nickel-base defense, his snaps should only increase over time.

As for the Gators, they hope to have rising-sophomore Kaiir Elam make more impact plays in the secondary next season after an impressive freshman year. 

Make sure to check out our review of former Gators right tackle Jawaan Taylor, here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading Former Gators OL Jawaan Taylor's Rookie Season

Former Gators offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor impressed during his rookie season after being selected in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Demetrius Harvey

Road Rage: How Much Worse Is Florida Away From Home?

Florida basketball can't seem to get it right when they have to wear away jerseys.

GrahamMarsh_

How 2021 Florida Prospects Performed at Under Armour Orlando Camp

Si All-American was on the scene for the Under Armour All-American camp in Orlando on Sunday. Which Florida commits and targets stood out?

Zach Goodall

C.J. Henderson Records Second-Fastest 40 Yard Dash Among Cornerbacks

Florida's cornerback had the fastest 40 of all defensive backs in this year's NFL Combine

GrahamMarsh_

Jabari Zuniga Finishes Top Six in Each NFL Combine Drill Performed

The NFL has concerns regarding Gators defensive end Jabari Zuniga. Perhaps his performance at the 2020 NFL Combine put some of those to rest.

Brandon Carroll

Forget the 40: Jonathan Greenard Excelled at the NFL Combine

His 40 yard dash wasn't anything special, but that doesn't matter. Jonathan Greenard excelled in the drills that mattered at the NFL Combine.

Zach Goodall

Three Takeaways From Florida's 63-58 Loss to Tennessee

Florida simply isn't that good, and other observations from Florida's 63-58 loss to Tennessee.

Zach Goodall

by

Ryguy3

Scouting Report: 2021 Florida Gators Commit TE Gage Wilcox

Taking a look at the newest commit for the Gators and what he will bring to the team when arrives.

Brandon Carroll

Greenard, Zuniga Asked to Change Positions at NFL Combine

The two former Florida edge rushers have been asked to train at linebacker this week.

Zach Goodall

2021 TE Gage Wilcox Verbally Commits to the Florida Gators

For the second straight cycle, the Gators have landed a tight end from the 813.

Donavon Keiser