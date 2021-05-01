Packers Pick Gators DT Tedarrell Slaton in NFL Draft

Florida Gators defensive tackle Tedarrell 'T.J.' Slaton has found a new home after being selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 173rd overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Slaton spent four years at the University of Florida and appeared in 45 games, starting throughout the entire 2020 season and sliding between nose tackle and three-technique. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive lineman recorded a total of 99 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback pressures, an interception, a batted pass, and a fumble recovery.

At one point during his time at UF, Slaton weighed as much as 373 pounds and was asked to shed some weight before taking the field in a full-time role. He was listed at 340 pounds during his senior season and lost another 10 pounds before Florida's March pro day event.

As a result - even though his weight ranks in the 92nd percentile among NFL defensive tackles - Slaton put together an impressive showing at pro day. He may not have posted stellar production at UF, but Slaton's 1.68-second 10-yard split (85th percentile), 5.09-second 40-yard dash (52nd %tile), 109-inch broad jump (72nd %tile) and other results are above average when you adjust for his size.

Slaton's size paired with the speed of the NFL indicates that his role might have to be limited in the pros to keep him energized, but with his athleticism and strength to pair, Slaton has a future as a rotational pass rusher who can occupy double-teams and create pressure. Slaton has work to do with leverage as a run defender, but pass-rushing abilities are more important than ever in the league and Slaton has plenty to offer in that department.

The Packers may have uncovered a hidden gem by selecting Slaton in the fifth round, even if he never sees more than 20-30 snaps per game.