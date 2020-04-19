AllGators
Hidden Gems: Gators Rising Sophomore Tight End Keon Zipperer

Demetrius Harvey

One of the more undervalued and overlooked position groups on a football team, at nearly every level, is the tight end position. For the Gators, their best offensive weapon may be at the position in 2020 in tight end Kyle Pitts.

Behind him, however, there are a litany of options, and one has yet to truly separate himself from the bunch, leaving the majority of Gators on-lookers wondering: What happens if Pitts goes down with an injury or when he ultimately decides to forego his senior season to enter the 2021 NFL Draft?

The Gators may not have to look much further than tight end Keon Zipperer.

Zipperer, a true sophomore heading into 2020, was recruited by former Gators tight ends coach Larry Scott as a four-star recruit out of Lakeland High School in Lakeland (Fla.).

Entering his freshman season, Zipperer eventually would lose his redshirt by playing in eight games, catching three passes for 31 yards, and a touchdown. At 6-foot-2, 232 pounds, Zipperer is not a typical tight end with size like Pitts who is 6-foot-6, but he makes up for it on the gridiron with a unique route-running ability and a skill set that closely translates to a big wide receiver.

What Zipperer does have over Pitts, however, could be his blocking ability - something the Gators yerned for last season from departed tight end Lucas Krull (transfer), and Pitts. Pitts has showcased his elite athleticism, however when it came to blocking there was much to be desired out of the sure-fire 2021 NFL draft pick.

While he only played 32 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Zipperer was not far away from the other three reserves on the Gators roster, including  Kemore Gamble (76 snaps), and Dante Lang (55 snaps). Dan Mullen and his offense used Pitts on a staggering 706 snaps last year while immediate backup, Krull, played 176 snaps.

Zipperer has plenty upside - something the Gators could use as they head into the next few seasons. One of the more interesting ways the Gators could use him is in an H-Back role. A player who typically lines up close to the line of scrimmage as a blocker or in the backfield in a quasi-fullback role. At 6-foot-2, the rising sophomore fits the mold.

With an ability to block well and the athleticism of a wide receiver, Zipperer is a mismatch waiting to be unleashed.

The Gators and head coach Dan Mullen have always figured out ways to get multiple positions involved in the offense, and the tight end position is no exception. Zipperer has plenty of upside, and is one of the hidden gems on the Gators roster as a result.

Check out Demetrius Harvey's other Hidden Gems on running back Nay'Quan Wright, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, wide receiver Rick Wells, and guard Ethan White.

