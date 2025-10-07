How Auburn's Loss to Texas A&M Provides Blueprint for Florida Win
Lost in the discussion surrounding Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier's job situation after last week's win over Texas is their next opponent, Texas A&M. Despite sitting fifth in the AP poll, Texas A&M is far from what you'd consider a dominant team.
In fact, you could say that Auburn, despite losing two weeks ago, gave Florida the blueprint to defeating the Aggies. In all honesty, it may not need a Herculean effort on the Gators' behalf.
The Quarterback
Marcel Reed possesses a strong throwing arm, which he does not mind showing off. Against Auburn, Reed averaged 9.4 yards per throw with 207 yards. Now, Auburn did not execute containment particularly well, with Reed finding gaps. Now, the Tigers did manage to force two fumbles. Whenever within arm's length, the Tigers would swipe at Reed's hands, apparently a weakness in his setup as a quarterback.
Additionally, the pressure in the pocket can get to Reed, making him throw the ball on shorter throws erratically. The Aggies offense chose safer throws as the Auburn game wore on. As a quarterback, Reed occasionally provides tells that will give Florida an advantage. On the screen pass, look pre-snap; Reed is singularly focused on the wideout as a target.
The motion is window dressing. Reed locks on and fires a bullet pass that forces the wideout to veer backward to overcorrect. The pass' velocity signals tension. Reed possesses game-breaking ability. However, he could break the game open for Florida.
The Trenches
Texas A&M used stunts and twists to get Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold, dropping him four times. They emulated what Oklahoma accomplished the week before. In contrast, if the Aggies try this against Florida, the Gators' offensive line will not only adjust but also find ways to make them pay. Whether that means finding a gap in the vacancy or changing the play altogether.
The Running Game
Auburn ran the ball 24 times for 52 yards. No one carries the ball more than Arnold. Florida can roll out Jadan Baugh, giving the sophomore 20-25 carries with hopes he can eclipse 90-100-plus yards. Auburn's run issue was a matter of self-infliction, not anything that the Aggies accomplished. Auburn let a suspect run off the hook.
A steady diet of the run game will make the Aggies want to sit seven in the box. Normally, if a team does that, it suggests the pass defense would lock opponents down. Texas A&M ranks 71st in FBS when it comes to broken-up passes. On top of that, they are one of just 12 teams in FBS with just one interception. Leaving your defenders singled up could lead to a big passing day.
Bottom Line
The 16-10 win against Auburn said more about Texas A&M than any game did. The offense struggled to catch fire against an Auburn defense that featured a suspect secondary. Reed threw for 207 yards and could not get into the end zone. Instead of looking at 1-3 like a death sentence, see the game as an opportunity for Florida to start the process of potentially turning their season around.