Jaguars RB Excited to be Close to Brother, Gators Commit Trevor Etienne

Florida Gators commit, RB Trevor Etienne will have at least one family member close by during his time at UF in Jaguars RB Travis Etienne.

Photo Credit: Demetrius Harvey

It's not every day one gets an opportunity to move closer to their family members in the world of football, especially one where, in the NFL, you don't even get to necessarily choose where you want to play. But, for running backs Trevor and Travis Etienne, that's exactly what is happening.

Last week, Trevor, the younger of the two Etienne brothers, announced his intention to play for the Florida Gators as his college football program of choice.

Of course, his older brother, Travis has already been in the state of Florida just 71 miles away in Jacksonville with the Jacksonville Jaguars, drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

For the first time in quite a while, the two will be just an hour and change away, able to see each other far more often than when Travis was playing collegiate at Clemson University, much further away from where Trevor was in Louisianna.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Aug. 2021, on Monday, that's exactly what Travis laid out. He's excited to see his younger brother play football in Florida, but also being able to remain close to him, and perhaps get the family back together, something that's important to him.

"It means a lot," Travis said. "Me and him growing up, just being there for each other. And to have my little brother there so close, I can be able to just reach out to him, be able to touch him, be able to just do all those things you want to do as a brother.

"Because I know at Clemson I was 12 hours away from home. So, it was kind of just hard to be there physically. So, now with him only being like 71 miles away, it's definitely gonna change the dynamics of the family. Hopefully, all the fam gets down here and really excited to see what the year has in store for us."

Being able to re-create that family atmosphere could be crucial for both Trevor and Travis, both of which could go through adversity in their football careers. Travis has already gone through some in Jacksonville, missing his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury that required surgery.

Now, the two can continue to the growing relationship they built while growing up under the same roof, only this time pursuing their dreams as football players.

Trevor, 5-foot-9, 218 pounds, committed to Florida during the Adidas All-American game over the weekend. His decision to commit to Florida was one he called a "40-year" decision, choosing the school over both Clemson and LSU.

Well, that decision was likely made that much easier to be closer to his brother, someone who cannot wait for it to all come together.

